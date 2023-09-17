Your Daily Singles Horoscope for September 17, 2023





Aries

Communication is key in getting what you want. While it might be frustrating to have to spell out what you need, by talking directly there's no chance of a misunderstanding. Be patient.





Taurus

Your talkative nature is getting attention today. In fact, your positive spirit inspires those within earshot. Someone admires your gift of gab. Don't be surprised if you get a new admirer.





Gemini

Ready for romance? While you can't hurry love, you can move it along. Sign up on dating apps. Ask a friend to set you up. Keep your expectations reasonable and be ready for anything.





Cancer

Feeling overwhelmed with all your responsibilities? You need a vacation! Even a short getaway would make a difference. Plan to get the heck out of town with a pal soon!





Leo

You could impress someone important with your witty banter and sharp intellect. Stay focused and let your sense of humor be your guide. Let others talk too. You don't need all the attention!



Virgo

Quick reasoning keeps you from making a mistake that you'd regret later. The ability to analyze a situation on the fly is valuable. Think carefully before you speak. Let others do most of the talking.





Libra

When searching for your next lover, try to find someone who shares your interests or hobbies. The more you have in common, the more likely that real sparks will fly.





Scorpio

An unusual minor detail could alter your original opinion of someone new. You might want to rethink your initial first impression of this person now that your have additional facts.





Sagittarius

Every day has the potential to be good or bad, but the ultimate outcome is up to you. A negative outlook only perpetuates more negativity. A sunny disposition can turn around a rotten mood.





Capricorn

Communication between you and a crush could feel confusing today. Perhaps you're misinterpreting flirting with mocking. The next time you get teased, think of it as foreplay, not an insult.





Aquarius

Communicate creatively with your crush. Write a funny message in pictographs. Make a collage of images asking them out on a date. Avoid technology and send a message via paper airplane.





Pisces

You might feel overwhelmed by emotion when you try to talk to your current crush. Relax. There's no reason to rush the process. Enjoy getting to know each other without the pressure to be perfect.



