Your Daily Singles Horoscope for October 23, 2023

Aries

Before you give in to frustration about what you do or don't deserve, put your issues in perspective. Put aside your selfishness and someone special will notice your best qualities.





Taurus

Don't overdo it today. Saying yes to too many projects and events could leave you feeling drained instead of excited. Be picky with your RSVPs and don't feel guilty about declining a few invites.





Gemini

Sometimes when you try to impress someone new, your enthusiasm overwhelms them. Don't let your excitement intimidate your crush. Relax and let the discussion move naturally.





Cancer

A creative partnership could be more meaningful to you than a passionate love affair. To find your next crush, think of mingling with those who have more in common with you than lust.





Leo

Thank your pals for being there for you. Treat them to dinner at your house, or show them in some other way that their friendship means the world to you. Never take them for granted.



Virgo

Being indecisive leaves you looking wishy-washy. Instead of going back and forth on an idea, flip a coin and go for it. There's no sense in worrying about all possible outcomes.





Libra

Your high energy is exactly what you need today to get through your to-do list, and enjoy yourself later. Give yourself a deadline and then reward yourself with a fun night with pals.





Scorpio

Finding true love might feel like an elusive task. However, if you remain optimistic and persistent you could run into Cupid sooner than you think. Keep trying, and don't let the duds dissuade you.





Sagittarius

Make your hopes and wishes known to someone you have your eye on. You might be surprised to learn that you two have more in common than you think. See where it leads.





Capricorn

Be ready for some emotional extremes today. You stand a chance of running into an ex or scorned lover. Don't panic. You're destined to meet someone wonderful and promising soon.





Aquarius

Experience something new today. Talk to a stranger. Eat at a new restaurant. Stream some music from a new band. Buy a book based only on its cover. Be open to innovative ideas on romance.





Pisces

Find a balance between lust and love if you want a relationship to outlive the initial excitement. When you have common interests and care deeply about each other, the rest falls into place.



