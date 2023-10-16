Your Daily Singles Horoscope for October 16, 2023





Aries

Not feeling really great? Take it easy. No one said you had to be in tip-top shape all the time. Do something low-key this evening, then get plenty of rest and start fresh tomorrow.





Taurus

As much as you'd rather go out and have some fun, it might be a good day to start thinking seriously about your future. Make a list of your overall life goals and then get to work on them.





Gemini

You can achieve a lot today if you clear your mind of the usual worries. Meditate to gain some calm. Write down what's bugging you so it's out of your brain. Tackle one issue at a time.





Cancer

If you're uncomfortable in the spotlight, why not share it with a friend who's accomplished a lot lately? Let people know about the great things your pal has done as well. Spread the appreciation.





Leo

Persistence pays off, but don't go overboard with admiration. Your sentiments only work if the other party is receptive. If not, move on. Know the difference between devtion and obsession.



Virgo

A new person wants to sweep you off your feet, but will you notice? You've been so busy with the day-to-day drama that your observation skills are clouded. Pay attention to those around you.





Libra

Remind someone close to appreciate the small things in life. Give them examples of why they should be jumping for joy about the things they love and how to ignore the stuff that holds them back.





Scorpio

It's a good day to get what you want, so why not ask someone special out? Suggest something casual and be flexible with their schedule. You might be pleasantly surprised by their reaction.





Sagittarius

Follow your mood to see where it leads. If you feel antisocial and melancholy, spend a quiet night at home. Hyper and ready for action? Grab some pals and head out on the town.





Capricorn

Others may be overreacting to a comment you made in jest. Even though you don't think much about things you say off the top of your head, others may hang on your every word. Speak carefully.





Aquarius

Stop thinking so much about what could have been with someone. Even though the outcome was disappointing, you shouldn't dwell on a future that will never be. Move on.





Pisces

When was the last time you told your loved ones you care? Take time to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you. Express your true feelings. Seize the moment!



