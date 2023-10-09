Your Daily Singles Horoscope for October 09, 2023





Aries

Don't just sit there, take action! Today is a great day to follow your hunch and do more than just make eyes at someone. Ask them out without hesitation. Your confidence is downright sexy.





Taurus

It's easy to be impatient with others today. Instead of giving in to your frustration, stay calm. Let annoyances roll right off you without a second thought. Keep the bigger picture in mind.





Gemini

Todaym let your talkative nature have free rein. Chat up a storm as you meet new people eager for some amusing stories. Show off your sense of humor and watch your audience grow.





Cancer

When someone disagrees with you today, don't react emotionally. The louder you talk, the less likely someone will take your views seriously. Remain calm and collected when getting your point across.





Leo

Your strong sense of self comes in handy when everyone else seems to doubt themselves. You can see through the fog and bring others with you. Show by example and ignore the wet blankets.



Virgo

When you fall for someone new, the desire to know what's real and what's fantasy can consume you. Instead of assuming the worst (or best) of a situation, just let things happen naturally.





Libra

Today, you might need some one-on-one time with a pal you've been missing. Call them to chat, or, better yet, plan a fun dinner and reconnect over yummy food. Make it casual and easy.





Scorpio

Today start a fitness regimen you'll actually enjoy. Invite a pal as your gym buddy and try different workout routines. Whatever you're into, be on the lookout for eye candy while at the gym.





Sagittarius

Romance goes with fun, so organize an entertaining outing with your pals. Ask everyone to bring someone new and single. Be sure to chat with all who show up and dazzle them with your smile.





Capricorn

Worrying over nothing will get in the way of a true romance if you don't keep it in check. A big part of love is being able to take a risk. Have faith that not everyone is out to break your heart.





Aquarius

An informal gathering of friends could facilitate a romantic rendezvous. Use this chance to get to know someone you've been admiring from afar. Make your move when the moment is right.





Pisces

Don't push that person to make a date too quickly. Let things develop naturally. The momentum will build over time, and then going out together will seem organic and unforced.



