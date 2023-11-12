Your Daily Singles Horoscope for November 12, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

Your energy could be all over the place today if you don't take better care of yourself. Get plenty of sleep, eat healthful foods, lay off the java, and learn to relax.





Taurus

Communicating your feelings can be scary, but you have fate on your side. Take a chance and tell someone special exactly how you feel. You'll be pleasantly surprised that the feelings are mutual.





Gemini

It's okay to be a little selfish with your time today. You're always there for pals, but now you need some "me" time. Put aside tasks you can do later and treat yourself to whatever feels right.





Cancer

It's a good day to be assertive, so get out there and ask that cutie on a date. What are you waiting for? Take a risk and see what happens. You might be surprised by how easy it is to make your move.





Leo

Take pride in your work today and others will follow suit. Your accomplishments are impressive, but your sincere happiness in a job well done is what earns you the most respect.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!





Virgo

You are energized by others. Use this newfound momentum to your advantage. Get things done that have been on your to-do list for too long. You'll soon have time for more intimate activities.





Libra

Your routine could be disrupted today by a pleasant surprise. Take a break and enjoy it. There's no need to rush back to your ordinary existence. Make the most out of this amazing discovery.





Scorpio

Don't try to control your friends' love lives. You don't want your pals to make the same relationship mistakes you did, but they need to make their own choices. Offer advice, not ultimatums.





Sagittarius

Today, question your usual dating tactics. You might need to alter your approach in order to get better results. Keep what works and change what doesn't. Experiment with your wooing skills.





Capricorn

Don't take things so personally today. Criticism is merely a suggestion, not a commentary on you as a person. Listen earnestly without letting it bruise your ego and you might just grow.





Aquarius

Stop thinking so much about what-if and what-could-have-been in old relationships. What's done is done. Rehashing the past only prevents you from focusing on the future. Live in the now.





Pisces

Romance can be found in even mundane locations like the produce isle at the grocery store or the dog park down the block. And Cupid might find you sooner than you think.



What does your karmic journey hold? Discover your destiny with our Karma Report. ✨