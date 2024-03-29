Your Daily Singles Horoscope for March 29, 2024





Aries

If you find yourself crying through a cereal commercial, you're right on track. Nothing, least of all your emotions, makes sense today. If you're watching a movie, have someone who gets you nearby.





Taurus

It's a day of fits and starts. You can't kick up the momentum to do anything. Accept your limitations and pick a low-key activity. Rearranging your sock drawer isn't exciting, but it's useful!





Gemini

Has anyone ever called you a control freak? You're on a tear today, but so what? If the people around you are complaining, either they need to leave or you have to mellow out.





Cancer

You're vulnerable to energy swings today. One minute you're nearly asleep, the next you're trying to end world hunger. Your best bet is to take advantage of the highs and rest during the lows.





Leo

Nothing goes your way today. You expected to hear back from that one cutie but didn't. Be proactive. Call. Once. Don't hound and don't send a million DMs. Then the ball's in their court.



Virgo

If an unexpected expense falls in your lap, consider it a blessing in disguise. It's a wake-up call. It's time you grasped the reality of your finances. Don't panic, but do make some decisions.





Libra

You aren't in control today. It seems like life has settled in the driver's seat and kicked you completely out of the car. The Universe will keep you out of harm's way. It's up to you to let go.





Scorpio

You're quiet today, which is rare. You're usually talkng nonstop. Are you afraid of being judged? saying the wrong thing? Don't overthink it. Your words don't have that much power over anyone.





Sagittarius

You're too old for fairytale nonsense, so when will you stop waiting for a fabled ending? You have to create your own destiny. Immerse yourself in social situations rife with interesting prospects.





Capricorn

What you wouldn't give for an afternoon of relaxation, but duty calls. Don't be tempted to cut your day short. In fact, consider working late. The extra push will free you for that date.





Aquarius

Watch out for a new admirer making their intentions known. This could be either exciting or nerve-wracking depending on the person. Take care of fragile egos and let your heart be the guide.





Pisces

Communication in relationships isn't pretty right now. If there's miscommunication, be the one to fix it. Procrastination will lead to forgetfulness, so do it while it's fresh in your mind.



