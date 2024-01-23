Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 23, 2024





Aries

Dwelling on minutiae is no way to start the day. In fact, if you can't greet the day with a kind face and a warm embrace, maybe you should just go back to bed or spend some time alone.





Taurus

When you're out on the town with a cutie, don't dwell on the office. This is your time to have fun. So turn off the gadgets. It's tacky to DM or talk on the phone in the presence of others.





Gemini

If you're going around badmouthing everyone, you're creating some ugly mojo. The dating gods don't look kindly on it. So keep that bile in its place. Vent when you're alone at home.





Cancer

The fate of the earth weighs heavily on your mind. Learn more about environmental issues. Vow to buy less, recycle more, and reuse when you can. Fill your body with locally grown veggies.





Leo

Sometimes being bad is good! When you're in the middle of an awesome conversation or a great time, it's okay to skimp on sleep. You'll have plenty of time to snooze later.



Virgo

Speak up! You definitely have something new to add to the conversation. In fact, your experience will help someone relate and solve a long-standing problem of their own.





Libra

Are you using your limited resources for the best purposes? Instead of spending bucks on coffee every day, put it into savings. After a year, you might have enough for an awesome vacation!





Scorpio

Opposites attract, but consider the comfort of sameness. Seek romantic interests who have a similar background to yours. Sometimes, it's easier to bridge the gap. Like attracts like.





Sagittarius

Take some time to review your goals. Expect some events to throw you for a loop. And if your path isn't clear, you could get lost. You can retool your objectives and bolster the weak spots.





Capricorn

Interesting opportunities abound. Get to know your neighbors. Expand your scope. Introduce yourself. Put yourself out there. Link up with the community and you'll be glad you did.





Aquarius

You could be vulnerable. If you haven't backed up files, installed antivirus software, or changed your passwords lately, it's time for a little technological housecleaning. The payoff is worth it.





Pisces

Verbosity and sarcasm work against you now, especially in the datingrealm. If your dating profile is long and dull, take some time to tighten it up. Cut the verbiage and update the photos.



