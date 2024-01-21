Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 21, 2024





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

It's easy to forget how unique you are. Life tends to pound you into submission, but it's time to exert your freedom and independence. Proudly do something that defines your personality.





Taurus

Live by higher principles for now. Identify what's important to you. What do you live to do? Figure out at least one dream and pursue it. You'll meet some interesting people that way.





Gemini

An ugly situation calls for your special brand of justice. When feathers ruffle and tempers flare, it's up to you to soothe people. Stay neutral. Listen with an unbiased ear and practice compassion.





Cancer

Don't be surprised if you have to side against someone you care about. You must ignore your personal connection and do what's right. There will be discord, but everything will calm down soon.





Leo

Someone impresses you today, and that's rare. It's usually all about you. Don't hesitate to spread some of that appreciation around. You'll knock them over with your compliments and kind words.



Discover why 2022 is the year you've been waiting for with your 2022 Premium Horoscope





Virgo

The best way to ask someone out is directly. Dropping hints isn't working. Simply march up and ask them out for coffee. If they say no, don't belabor a denial. It's not good for your self-esteem.





Libra

You experience an emotion you haven't felt in ages: hope. It reminds you of the excited anticipation you felt as a kid. Anything is possible. Take this feeling somewhere unexpected.





Scorpio

The last thing you want to do is be around people. That's why you should force yourself to connect with others. Surround yourself with human energy. It'll get you out of your funk.





Sagittarius

Something bad went down recently, and you'd normally still be licking your wounds. But you're resilient. That's why you're ready to get back out there and conquer the world.





Capricorn

Be available today. Even if your latest crush doesn't call, others will. You could meet at least one interesting person who can lead you to an awesome opportunity.





Aquarius

Don't reveal too much about yourself today. Let everyone else do the talking. Discretion is at an all-time high, so stay mum and just listen for a while. You could learn a lot.





Pisces

Your life's been a vortex of activity lately. You need a break. Spend a good part of your day solo. It's a great time to watch TV or hang out with your pets. Decompress to the max.



Do your stars align? Find out your Compatibility Score and reveal the truth!