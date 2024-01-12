Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 12, 2024





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

When all else fails, look at your inner bright light for solutions. You're an original, but you lose sight of who you are and where you're going. All that external stuff doesn't matter.





Taurus

You come off light and funny right now, that's just your radiant exterior. But something is brewing deep down. You're about to break out of your emotional shell and turn into a dynamo.





Gemini

Everything about you is amazing to watch, and someone is intently watching. Don't be surprised if a dark horse emerges from the crowd and sweeps you off your feet.





Cancer

Perception is one thing; reality is quite another. And you're totally deluded right now. Someone's playing you big time, and it's time to stop it. You're not a doormat, so don't act like one.





Leo

Your mind drifts to the past to rehash some old, painful stuff, then meanders to the future to churn events yet unfulfilled. Life is here in the moment. Stop living in times you can't control.



Virgo

When did you come up with all this good advice? Everyone wants a piece of your mind. And why not? Go ahead and share it. Offer others a piece of what makes you so incredibly wise.





Libra

Everyone has an equal chance with you. This helps level the playing field. It's a great way to put your dating objectives in perspective because you're easily sidetracked. Stick with the basics.





Scorpio

Don't wander too far from home. You're just not in the mood to deal with the world. Instead of going out tonight, hide under your favorite blanket and watch a sappy movie.





Sagittarius

Romance is all around you, but weigh your options. Take your time and don't make rash decisions. Red flags mean stop. Don't ignore that feeling in your gut. If you're put off, don't pursue it further.





Capricorn

What started as friendship could turn into something more. Are you feeling the spark? With a little time and your positive energy, you can fan the spark into a full-on flame of romance.





Aquarius

You are tireless in your pursuit of the new and different! Consider checking out a foreign film, then meet up with some foreign friends for a lively discussion.





Pisces

You're single. Work it to the max, and don't be afraid to flaunt it! Consider all the upsides of your freedom. Count your blessings and breathe a sigh of relief.



