Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 07, 2024

Aries

Liven up your dating profile with a different approach. Provide a glimpse of your real passions. Talk about where you've been, what you collect, and what you've accomplished. Dig deeper.





Taurus

Worrying can get in the way of love if you don't keep it in check. An important part of romance is a willingness to take a risk. Remember that not everyone is out to break your heart!





Gemini

You're overly sensitive now. A good pal or a date is liable to insult you, totally accidentally. If the words strike an uncomfortable chord, chances are you'll find a kernel of truth embedded there.





Cancer

Let go of that grudge. It's like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. If you've been dissed, it isn't their issue, it's yours. Resentment corrodes your contentment.





Leo

You could hear some surprising news about an ex. Maybe they're married or have kids. It brings up all that old pain. Nurse yourself back to reality. It's okay to be down, but don't stay there.



Virgo

You've met someone who knocks your socks off. Don't let that adoration run riot. If you respond to their messages with lightning speed, you could seem desperate and needy.





Libra

Proximity makes the heart grow fonder. Until it doesn't. Hang around that hottie, but as soon as the momentum swings in your favor, become less available. Everyone wants what they can't have.





Scorpio

You're always doing nice things for others. You're so busy being pleasant that you leave few opportunities for people to return the favor. Let them spoil you for once.





Sagittarius

You love flirting, but now is not a good time to flirt with just anyone. If you're not attracted to the person, don't waste your time. You don't want to lead them on.





Capricorn

You're interested in someone, but they don't feel the same way about you. It's time to accept this fact and move on. Don't waste any more time pursuing a dead end.





Aquarius

It's too easy to be impatient now, so rather than give in to frustration, try a more relaxed attitude. Let annoyances roll off your back and keep the bigger, more romantic picture clearly in mind.





Pisces

If someone disagrees with you, don't take it personally. The louder you get, the less likely they are to take you seriously. Stay cool and calm and you might find you have a lot in common.



