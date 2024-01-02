Your Daily Singles Horoscope for January 02, 2024





Aries

Your ambition's just about burned you out. You're a little (or a lot) over the dating scene right now. Now's a great time to rein it in and focus on yourself and reconnect with good friends.





Taurus

Be on the lookout for the rebounder. If they haven't been out of a long-term relationship for at least a year, move on. Fantastic opportunities lie ahead, and you don't want to miss the fun.





Gemini

Your communication skills shine right now. Now is a fantastic time to show your affection in a love letter. Nothing electronic here. What a refreshing treat for your lover!





Cancer

You're all crazy inside, and if you don't slow down you're bound to freak people out. If you don't want to flub your lines, rehearse with a trusted pal. You're more in control than you think you are.





Leo

Your date doesn't want to hear about your mother's laser hair removal. Now is not the time to get too deep. Love interests are prone to glazing over, so keep the conversation light and fun.



Virgo

Manners really matter in the dating arena. Even if the comment is in jest, consider the perception. Your date may seem cool on the surface, but don't assume anything. Behave.





Libra

Make a serious effort to find new perspectives on romance. Read, ask, learn, and give your outlook some wiggle room. Your dating life can only benefit from the effort.





Scorpio

You've been saying things you don't mean, and while that isn't bad in itself, you're doing it to lead someone on. If you're not interested in them, end it now. Let them find their own happiness.





Sagittarius

If this is only date three and you're headed out of town for a couple days, think again. Don't risk a potentially good thing by spending too much time together too soon.





Capricorn

You're ready to take it to the next level with someone, but keep your boundaries intact. They'll quiz you about everything, but if you're not comfortable with the interrogation, change the subject.





Aquarius

You're a little commitment-phobic now, but that's okay. Why lie? If all you want is a hookup, just be honest. Don't skew the facts to get your message across when the truth works better.





Pisces

Someone from your past could resurface today. Is this a monster movie scarefest or just a reminder, maybe even something you can use? It all comes down to how you choose to take it.



