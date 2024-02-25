Your Daily Singles Horoscope for February 25, 2024





Aries

Brevity is an awesome goal when it comes to dating now. Instead of planning long dinners, go for short, fun-packed outings. Meet for dessert or breakfast. Keep it sweet and succinct.





Taurus

Read the fine print before you sign on with any dating app. You might be surprised to find that your best interests aren't theirs. Find out how (or if) the site protects your sensitive information.





Gemini

Telling it like it is isn't out of character for you, and right now you're even more forthright with your opinions. The right person not only can take it, they can match you and challenge you too.





Cancer

As in work and other areas of your life, you're results oriented when it comes to romance. If you've been putting in the extra effort to find love, the results are on the way.





Leo

Time is on your side, so don't rush. Getting to know someone isn't a sprint. Avoid revealing too much info too soon. Dates don't need to know your dating history or other personal tidbits.



Virgo

It's natural to want to pair up. But if you're not coupled up now, have a blast. Stop thinking about all the green grass on the other side of the fence. It's not nearly as great as you think it is.





Libra

The foundation of any good relationship is friendship. If you're not feeling that connection with someone, it's better to end it. If you can't share honestly now, nothing will change later.





Scorpio

If you have to convince yourself that they're "the one," they aren't. Don't let desperation force you into a situation you're uncomfortable with. Better to be alone than be with someone you're not into.





Sagittarius

Don't waffle when a snap decision comes your way. Just make a choice. Opportunity knocks and the choice is now or never. Your intuition won't fail you now. Trust the process and it'll work out!





Capricorn

Someone is holding back info that negatively impacts your life in some way, maybe in romance. Until they say something, progress will cease. Not to worry. That tongue will loosen up shortly.





Aquarius

Someone cute needs help. And guess who steps in to save the day? The stars bestow wisdom and knowledge on that golden head of yours. It's a fantastic day to make a power move!





Pisces

You work some magic when it comes to restoring relics from the past. It's a great time to renew a flagging friendship and dig up dinosaur dates. You'll discover awesomeness you missed before.



