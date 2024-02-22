Your Daily Singles Horoscope for February 22, 2024





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

Don't deviate from good taste, especially when meeting people. If you're on a date, a handshake will suffice. If you've been intimate, allow the mood of the moment to dictate your actions.





Taurus

Your memory (or lack of) could cause a vexing moment at the worst time. If you forget a name, most likely the date you've been talking to, don't panic. Listen for clues or admit your faux pas.





Gemini

Embellishment is a great way to maintain a conversation. No short answers here. If you're asked what you do for a living, explain it. Brevity will kill chitchat. Give them some dialogue to work with.





Cancer

People love to talk about themselves, and that's where you rule! Enchant someone with your ability to spark conversation. You're a great listener. It's no wonder you're so darn likeable.





Leo

The more accolades the better as far as you're concerned. But you've gotta know when to spread it around. Don't let your ego get in the way of helping others feel good about themselves.



Virgo

Someone likes your aggressive style, but they don't know how to approach you. A confident attitude is an awesome thing, but remember to stay accessible. Don't overdo it quite yet.





Libra

Nobody's telling you to do anything today. All that chatter's coming from your own brain. It can't shut up. That's why it's up to you to accept its incessant rantings or do something about it.





Scorpio

You experience the world through contact today, and people are receptive to your gregarious ways. Make a connection. Shake a hand. Put your arm around a friend. Engage through touch.





Sagittarius

Emotional availability is on the table. Either you are and they aren't, or vice versa. Whatever the case, discuss it before egos get bruised. Better to keep things amicable than create an enemy.





Capricorn

No matter what you say, the person you're romantically linked to refuses to hear your message. They're angry, defensive, and sensitive. When all else fails, leave. Apologies will come in a day or so.





Aquarius

This time it's different. Really? Step back and you can see the old patterns and red flags. Instead of going into this situation blindly, see it for what it is. Maybe it's time to resolve destructive behaviors.





Pisces

You love pop, they love punk. Consider compromise. It's one thing to take an active interest in the person you're dating, but it's quite another to change everything about you to fit their ideal.



