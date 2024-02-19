Your Daily Singles Horoscope for February 19, 2024





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

You're minding your own business when you realize something you said might have been misinterpreted. If the person hasn't said anything about it, let it go. If you feel odd vibes, address it.





Taurus

You're on the move, yet everyone else is stuck in concrete. You can't get to where you need to go fast enough. Slow down. This pace is self-induced. Ease off the gas and coast a few miles.





Gemini

No need to be showboating now. Even if you're rich, avoid bragging about it. You'll come off as a total wet rag. Nobody's impressed. If you're crowing about stuff you don't have, you're in trouble.





Cancer

Watch how you treat others, especially when you're out on a date. Service workers are not beneath you, so don't treat them that way. It's tacky. Be gracious and leave a hefty tip.





Leo

If they're married, dating, or just out of a relationship this person is off limits. Don't even go there. You will get hurt if you pursue this. Better to be alone than play second fiddle to anyone!



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





Virgo

Ditch the "me me me" mode and put others first. Then you can clearly see who needs your help now. Juggle your schedule to make time for friends who could use your relationship advice.





Libra

Assumptions and snap judgments will kill your romantic prospecting. Even if your date's chatter sounds like you've heard it all before, you really haven't. Put it all into context and engage.





Scorpio

When you're on a date, turn off all your gadgets. You can refrain from messaging or scrolling for a few hours. It won't kill you. In fact, your attentiveness could pay off big time!





Sagittarius

A friend digs the same person you do. Uh oh. You're not about to come to blows over it, but it could stir some hurt feelings and misunderstandings. Talk it over. Clear the air and adjust expectations.





Capricorn

Mutual attraction creates sparks. You might have to hide out to cool off. Hello! Where did this person come from all of a sudden? If it moves quickly, go for it! You have nothing to lose.





Aquarius

You'll welcome any distraction today, good or bad. The day is so slow you can't stand it. But be careful what kind of dust you kick up. If you're not careful, you may have a mess on your hands.





Pisces

Make your hopes and wishes known to someone you care about. If you want the relationship to move past the friends-only stage, now is the time to make your move. Go for it!



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!