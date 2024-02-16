Your Daily Singles Horoscope for February 16, 2024





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

"I love you" comes out of left field! You weren't expecting this, and you don't feel the same way. If you could potentially love this person, say, "You're great too." If not, It's time to end this and fast!





Taurus

Your time management skills need work. Limit your time gossiping and scrolling through social media while you're at work. You have plenty of time outside of your job for personal business.





Gemini

Food is an excellent way to meet new people. Whatever the cuisine, experiment with some you've never tried. Plus, just think of singles you'll encounter during this gastronomical adventure!





Cancer

Knowledge is power. Devote time to learning a new subject and throw yourself into the process. Find groups devoted to your field. It's a great way to make conversation and meet new people.





Leo

You have lots of social engagements, but you'd rather spend time alone. If you're undecided, don't commit to anything. Even if you RSVP yes, you can always decide not to go. You're in control.



Virgo

You've been playing it safe and you're not as far as you thought you'd be! If you aspire to more, it's time to take a risk. Break out of approval-seeking mode and into life-living mode.





Libra

The quickest way to love is to not be actively searching for it. As fortune cookie as it sounds, concentrate on exploring your own interests first and you could find romance along the way.





Scorpio

No wonder you feel icky. You flake out, then never deal with the issue. It's time to get in the habit of confronting issues immediately, especially in the dating world.





Sagittarius

Emotions are easily aroused today. This can work in your favor or to your disadvantage depending on how you react to news from a current crush. Let info sink in before you respond.





Capricorn

The key to motivation is loving your life. Create goals and meet people who inspire you. Barroom wisdom isn't enough. Substantial relationships and opportunities will sustain you.





Aquarius

You're too keyed up, and so is your communication stylel. Make sure the conversation stays fun and fresh. If you're overly serious, you'll send the person running the other way.





Pisces

Dating isn't always about romance. Much of the time it's about friendship and compromise. If you're unwilling to put in the effort for a real relationship, keep the interaction light and casual.



