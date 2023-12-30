Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 30, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

You're always on the go and your crush is more chill, or is it the other way around? Either way, you could be mismatched, but you can work toward a happy medium.





Taurus

Maybe you're not ready for a heavy romance right now, and that's okay. You can still mingle in cyberspace. If you're looking for friendship, say so. You'll meet others who want the same.





Gemini

The outcome is up to you, so it's imperative to plan ahead. Don't go on a date without defining the specifics like end time, agreed to in advance. If the chemistry's flowing, you can always stay longer.





Cancer

All the inner talk is interesting, but if you don't share it with another it means nothing. If you're into this person, open up, or else end this short-lived but dull fling. Momentum's in your favor now.





Leo

You're really into yourself right now. It's all about "me me me." But that's dating suicide. If you're trying to impress someone, let them do the talking for now. You'll have time to share later.



Virgo

You're in tune with nonverbal expressions, so pay attention to body language. Crossed arms, averted eyes, and a closed posture are bad signs. Touching and gazing are where it's at!





Libra

Some people equate being in a relationship with happiness. The setups get old, and you feel resentful. You love your crazy life! Accept their concern. They only want the best for you.





Scorpio

You're at a great place in your life. Before you get hooked up again, do some traveling by yourself. Go wherever you want, do whatever you want. You're on your own schedule. Relish it.





Sagittarius

Whether someone broke your heart or you broke theirs, you're suffering the emotional hangover. It's okay to hide in your personal space. The experience will only increase your empathy.





Capricorn

You're idealizing everything. No, the grass isn't greener. If you need proof, spend the weekend with a married couple. With kids. After 48 hours, you'll appreciate your awesome life.





Aquarius

Don't let that love connection absorb your attention. There are other priorities right now. Stay focused on your responsibilities. You'll have time for romance soon enough.





Pisces

Express yourself! Share your big ideas, emotions, and jokes without a care. Either people get it or they don't, and if they do, they could get you next. Don't hold back. They can figure it out.



