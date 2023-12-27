Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 27, 2023





Aries

The best way to help others today is to let them make mistakes. Take your friends and lovers off of that pedestal and let them be human. Everyone is capable of a blunder or two, even you.





Taurus

Someone you admire may share your goals. Join up to work on objectives as a team and you could accomplish more than just the task at hand. Having mutual interests can spark romance.





Gemini

Communicate another way to get your message across. Handwrite a sexy message. Leave an intriguing voicemail. Write your intentions in jelly beans. Use your imagination to woo with words.





Cancer

Your good energy inspires others today. Don't be a hermit. Share your positive vibes with those who need it most. Your smile will cheer up friends who could use a dose of sunshine.





Leo

It's a good day to listen to your instincts when making decisions of the heart. Treat a new romance like an investment. Weigh the pros and con, assess the risks, and go from there.



Virgo

Assess your relationship issues before you start dating. Look at the emotional baggage you've been lugging around. Let go of past betrayals and disappointments. You deserves a fresh start.





Libra

Your daily routine could be disrupted by thoughts that keep making you smile. Fantasies are fun, but don't slip off to your happy place too often. Get your work done, then daydream all you want.





Scorpio

Use your matchmaking talent to bring people together. While you look for love, you can help guide other singles to their soul mates. Set up friends with people you think would make good matches.





Sagittarius

You're misplacing items today. Forgetfulness is a sign of being overwhelmed with projects. Solve the problem by limiting your commitments. Give yourself more time to think.





Capricorn

Connect with others and you could be closer to finding your next relationship. Use your communication skills to get to know people better and open a door to romantic possibilities.





Aquarius

Put your personal goals first today. Giving yourself top priority sends the message that you won't sacrifice your happiness just to be with someone. Be as picky with your time as you want.





Pisces

Are you looking for an epiphany, one of those moments when things are suddenly clear and you just get it? Cut through the fog and get straight to the heart of the matter.



