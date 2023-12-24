Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 24, 2023





Aries

Your drive for success might get in the way of noticing a possible love interest. Don't let an overly competitive spirit ruin your chances of love in the workplace. Think of yourself as part of a team instead of a ruthless dictator who can't see passed the finish line.





Taurus

Your ideals aren't always shared by all. But that doesn't mean you can't learn something new from the people you care about. Put your preconceived notions aside, and give others a chance to state their beliefs without worrying about judgment.





Gemini

Undercurrents of dissatisfaction with your social life could end up tainting new relationships. Your negativity isn't what people seek. Keep a positive outlook and you will soon be surrounded by people requesting your presence.





Cancer

Extreme measures may be needed to get your love life back on track. No one will find you sitting on your couch watch reruns. Go online and set up a profile on a number of dating sites. Cast a wide net, then pick and choose from there.





Leo

Your self-respect should never be up for debate. When you go on a date don't let the other person demean or mock you in order to make themselves feel more important. Have pride in yourself and others will too.



Virgo

Throw away your insecurities and go for romance! You'll never experience true love if you're too busy building brick walls around your heart. Sometimes you have to risk getting hurt to really feel what it's like to fall head over heels.





Libra

Your past holds clues to bad dating patterns that need breaking. Think of how different relationships ended and why. Did you put up with disrespectful and destructive behavior? Or maybe you took your beloved for granted? Learn from your mistakes so you won't repeat the same heartache.





Scorpio

Getting along well with others comes easily to you today. Use this to your advantage by talking to new people. Go outside your normal social circle and engage others in conversation. Whether you're waiting at the bus stop or at a party, mingle with strangers.





Sagittarius

Being direct is the best way to get your point across if you want to make a difference today. Don't beat around the bush or use subtle hints. The person intended for the message won't understand the meaning if its shrouded in doublespeak.





Capricorn

A positive outcome is right around the corner. Keep visualizing your success and it will happen. Self-fulfilling prophecy is not a myth. The more you believe in yourself and your right to be in a supportive, healthy relationship, the quicker it will become a reality.





Aquarius

Today you're not sure why things are happening the way they are. Instead of worrying about the possible impact these events might have, be more open to positive change. It's all in how you look at it. Stay optimistic and see what unfolds.





Pisces

Friends in high places want to help with your search for romance. Just be wary of pals who want to set you up to fail for their own amusement. Some people just delight in others' misfortune. Find out more about your date before you agree to one.



