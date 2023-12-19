Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 19, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

You may feel more introverted than usual. Instead of forcing yourself out, stay home and rest. Your body and mind could probably use a break from your active social life. Relax and recharge.





Taurus

A moody friend could spoil your social plans today. Don't let their drama derail your good time. Give them the attention needed to address the problem, but keep a compassionate distance.





Gemini

Your health needs to be your top priority today. Drink some extra orange juice for a mighty dose of vitamin C, get plenty of rest, and keep stress down through meditation and exercise.





Cancer

Your indecision is frustrating others. If you're too wishy-washy to make a decision now, ask a friend to help you to a compromise, or postpone the issue until you're ready.





Leo

Being intuitive is your superpower today. Use this skill to figure out an admirer's real intentions. Look at body language and listen to tone of voice and what is said. Let your gut decipher the clues.



Virgo

What is it about your latest crush that make you get giddy? Analyze the elements that make your heart skip a beat when they enter the room. Relish the details.





Libra

Changes are coming, like it or not. Life doesn't stand still for anyone, including you. Stay flexible and you'll be ready for anything that comes your way. Bend in the wind, don't resist it.





Scorpio

Do you have a vision for your dating success? Take time to write down all the qualities you want in a relationship. Then work backward to how you will achieve your personal goal of happiness.





Sagittarius

You might feel shy around someone you'd like to get to know better. Now is not the time to be timid. It's natural to be nervous around your crush. Wait to talk until you're absolutely ready.





Capricorn

Friends can come in handy today when you need dating advice. Ask them for their opinion about your latest crush. They know you best and want you to be happy. Take their comments seriously.





Aquarius

A crush wants to slow down your budding relationship. Don't misinterpret this as rejection. Romance is a tricky concept for many to grasp, not just you. Let the relationship proceed at its own pace.





Pisces

Love is a joyous thing to share, but when passion turns sours things can go really bad. Emotional upheaval comes with the territory. Don't let hurt feelings turn into baggage. Forgive and move on.



