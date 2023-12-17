Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 17, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

Watch your aggression today. Going from calm to chaotic is dangerous. Instead of flying off the handle, keep your anger in check by concentrating on events that make you happy.





Taurus

You could be overly sensitive to criticism today. While the comments are meant to be constructive, they could make you resentful. Seek solitude until this mood passes.





Gemini

Love is right around the corner, so slow down! The last thing you want to do is run past Cupid in your rush to something less important. Appreciate the little events so you're ready for the big moments.





Cancer

Don't get involved with people you're unsure of. Take a serious look at why you're attracted to them. Do they remind you of an ex? Weigh the pros and cons before your heart gets too attached.





Leo

Egos are fragile today, so tread lightly when it comes to criticizing someone you don't know well. Even though you mean well, your comments could sting. Think before blurting out your perceptions.



Virgo

Listen to others who have advice on how to date without it ending in disaster. Your pals know a good thing when they see it, so give their comments some serious thought.





Libra

Are you generous or stingy when it comes to love? It can be tempting to keep your emotions under wraps. Instead of keeping them a secret, share your affections with those you care about.





Scorpio

People are drawn to you today. Use your magnetic charm to get the attention of someone special. Flirt and don't worry about saying the right thing. Your personality makes you irresistible.





Sagittarius

It's not your imagination. Someone likes you. Trust your intuition that there's an admirer among your friends, and it might be someone you least expect. Watch for body language and subtle flirting.





Capricorn

Being introspective helps you gain insight on past relationships. What would you say or do differently now that you know better? Hindsight is 20/20. Use it to make your future clear.





Aquarius

You need to feel socially useful, so help a friend in need of a dating copilot. Help them set up a profile or go out with them to scope out possible dates. Offer compliments and encouragement.





Pisces

Today, don't get involved with stuff you're unsure of. Taking risks could cause you more trouble than it's worth. Stick with what you know and you should be clear of any relationship pitfalls.



