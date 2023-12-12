Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 12, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

Be bold today when making decisions. Your daring behavior excites the one person you want to attract. Let your prowess set you apart from the rest of the gang. It takes true grit to make a move.





Taurus

Don't be pompous when you offer to help someone with a relationship problem. No one likes to feel incompetent when it comes to love. Be a pal, not pretentious.





Gemini

It can be fun debating current events with someone new. Use this opportunity to flirt rather than alienate your new conquest. There are more important things than proving you're right!





Cancer

Getting someone's attention sometimes calls for outrageous tactics. Make a grand gesture that won't be easily forgotten. Your potential date will appreciate the effort.





Leo

A friend could use your compassion today. Take them out to cheer them up, or just offer to listen to their problems. Sometimes all it takes to help is a nonjudgmental audience of one.



Virgo

Instead of going with a sure thing, why not take a risk on someone who isn't your usual "type"? Try dating the underdog. It's exciting to give a diamond in the rough a chance to shine.





Libra

Think of the bigger picture when it comes to your quest for true love. Just because things don't work out with one person, it doesn't mean you're doomed to a life of dating disasters.





Scorpio

You've been stressed about everything from work to current events. Now is the time to look at the things worthy of worry. Work on the things that you can change and leave the rest up to fate.





Sagittarius

Spread some goodwill today among those who could use it. Offer to help a friend with a complicated problem. Or pay it forward to a stranger who isn't expecting a random act of kindness.





Capricorn

Someone may feel more deserving of your attention today. Be compassionate toward friends who've been left out of your busy life. Take time to reconnect with buddies before it's too late.





Aquarius

Give in to your impulses today. Flirt with abandon and let your heart call the shots. Sometimes it feels freeing to give your responsible side a vacation. Being in control all the time is overrated.





Pisces

When your pals ask for relationship advice, don't choose sides. Give unbiased solutions or just offer a shoulder to cry on. Don't get lost in their drama or you could be part of the problem.



