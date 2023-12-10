Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 10, 2023





Aries

You might not be feeling really great. Reschedule meetings and any social outings. A bad mood can hurt more than just your routine. Take some "me" time to recharge your emotional batteries.





Taurus

Communication could be blocked if you let judgmental behavior call the shots. Keep your criticisms to yourself. Offer support and encouragement to allow for a flow of ideas.





Gemini

There's nothing wrong in being careful with your finances, but there's a difference between being smart and being a cheapskate. Bargain when it makes sense, but don't haggle with pals or dates.





Cancer

It's a good day to be assertive. Talk to someone you've been admiring from afar. Skip subtle hints and go for the most direct approach. Your bravado will speed up the process. Show your swagger!





Leo

Persistence pays off in everything you do today. Whether it's a time-consuming project or an oblivious object of your affection, your efforts go along way. Don't give up on the reward.



Virgo

You may have to make a difficult decision, but you don't have to face it alone. Rely on friends for encouragement to help you. Give them a chance to show their love for you.





Libra

Keep your head down and complete important tasks before you have fun. Looming deadlines will weigh on your mind if you don't check at least a few items off your to-do list.





Scorpio

Cut yourself some slack today. Let go of insecurities and believe in yourself. You're such a considerate pal to everyone else, but now it's time to be your own BFF.





Sagittarius

Not all relationships revolve around physical passion. Sometimes the most profound interaction with someone special can be platonic. Don't underestimate the power of a close friendship.





Capricorn

Others may overreact to something you say in passing. Instead of being defensive, apologize and move on to the task at hand. Even if you're in the right, some battles aren't worth fighting,





Aquarius

Stop thinking too much about a possible romance. If you overanalyze the situation, you may lose your opportunity to act. You can mull over all the what-ifs later. Now is the time for action!





Pisces

Feelings about a new crush can be tricky if you share an office. Workplace romance can be both exciting and awkward, depending on how it turns out. Tread carefully and be discreet.



