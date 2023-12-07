Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 07, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

When you finally confess how you feel about someone special, make sure you're clear about what you need from the relationship. Vague comments won't do you any good. Speak from the heart.





Taurus

On a first date, don't talk about heavy long-term stuff. Wedding bells and strollers should be the last things you think about when getting to know someone new. Appreciate the journey.





Gemini

Flirt with someone you'd like to get to know better. Put your inhibitions aside as you strut your stuff. Body language can help get your point across even faster than words.





Cancer

Communication may be misinterpreted if you're careless with your tone. You mean one thing, but sarcasm could taint the message. Be genuine and others will be more apt to take you seriously.





Leo

It's okay to be indecisive when it comes to romance. There's no rule that says you have to be attracted to only one kind of person. Typecasting doesn't do you any favors in the dating game.



Virgo

When calling someone after a first date, don't send the wrong message. Don't play the waiting game to give the impression you're not desperate. You could ruin your chance to keep the dialogue going.





Libra

Someone close is impressed with your passion for unique things. Challenge their perceptions. No need to turn it into a debate, but you can show your willingness to stand up for your opinions.





Scorpio

There's temptation to flirt with a married friend, but don't. Pals in committed relationships may feel flattered when you dote on them, but their mates won't find your behavior amusing.





Sagittarius

All talk and no action won't help you make a love connection. If you want to speed things along, now is the time to ask out your crush. Start with a casual outing and go from there.





Capricorn

Clarity of thought comes when you enjoy a moment for what it is. Clear your mind of needless worries and insecurities and appreciate what's happening with the person you're with.





Aquarius

It's a good day to have some fun. Ask your crush to be your sidekick in an impromptu adventure. Go to lunch somewhere out of the ordinary or even out of the area. Enjoy exploring together.





Pisces

Stay busy with projects that make you happiest. When you relax with a hobby you love, problems don't seem as dire. Find others who share your pastime and you could end up with a new crush.



