Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 04, 2023

Aries

There's a new person on the scene who's eager to make your acquaintance. Be open to meeting people outside your usual social circle and your paths may cross sooner than you think.





Taurus

You shop around for gadgets, so why should finding your next love be less important? Take your time comparing possible suitors. Only make a decision once you've weighed all the variables.





Gemini

Your talkative nature may get you into trouble with someone new. Sometimes it's hard to know when to talk and when to stay quiet. Instead of yammering on, pay attention to body language.





Cancer

A good memory can impress someone you want to get to know better. When you remember their stories and favorite hobbies, it shows you care enough to pay attention to their every word.





Leo

Enjoy learning about your crush today. Half the fun of dating involves the newness of romance. Discover their interests, passions, and peeves. Give them a chance to reveal their hopes and dreams.



Virgo

Today, you may feel an overwhelming sense of purpose. Act on it while you have the drive to go further. Don't let anything keep you from your goal. You can do it!





Libra

All relationships revolve around a healthy balance of give and take. One person can't have complete control or it throws the whole partnership out of whack. Learn to compromise to keep the peace.





Scorpio

Don't butt into a friend's personal life. Even though you have good intentions, your nosiness could be misconstrued as annoying. It could get weird if you don't back away from the situation.





Sagittarius

Romance always goes better when you're having fun. Keep dates light and casual. Visit a zoo or amusement park. Ride the swings. Share a banana split. Let your inner kid play Cupid.





Capricorn

Don't misinterpret postponement as rejection. Just because someone cancels an outing isn't cause for alarm. The reason has nothing to do with you. Give them a second chance.





Aquarius

You may feel electricity pass between you and your crush. This could be the spark that ignites a new passion. Flirt without worry. This time the flames of love are about to seriously heat up.





Pisces

Flirty behavior can be ambiguous. While you think laughing will be interpreted as interest in someone, they could miss the hint altogether. Instead of relying on hints, take the direct approach.



