Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 02, 2023

Aries

Impatient with that slacker Cupid? Take matters into your own hands and make the first move. Ask someone new out on a date without hesitation. Be confident in your decisions.





Taurus

It's easy to get impatient while waiting for Cupid to notice you. Take matters into your own hands and ask out people who interest you. Keep dated light and fun, then decide if romance is in the air.





Gemini

Your hopes and wishes are important. Don't put them on hold. Without dreams, we have nothing to strive for. Share your ideas with the people mostly likely to push you in the right direction.





Cancer

A close friend's contradictory words could make you suspect a hidden agenda. Instead of instantly assuming the worst, get the full story. This could be a misunderstanding and not a conspiracy.





Leo

You can have a good time out of anything today. Play Buzzword Bingo when trapped in a boring meeting or I Spy while stuck in traffic. Keep boredom at bay.



Virgo

Being defensive won't do you any favors. Not every criticism is personal. Skip the combative attitude and take negative comments with a grain of salt, especially if you're on a date.





Libra

Treat a first date less like a romance and more like a job interview and you may end up with the results you desire. Reveal a little of your dating experience, return calls, and be yourself.





Scorpio

When looking for someone worthy, be methodical in your search. Narrow the candidates by criteria like age, interests, job, and so on. Engage them in conversation to see if they have a brain.





Sagittarius

Your creativity could lead to your next relationship. Go to a drawing workshop or acting class to meet like-minded people. Kindred spirits can make for compatible romantic partners.





Capricorn

Worrying about whether you'll ever find "the one" could prevent you from dating the right person. Desperation attracts frauds, manipulators, and slackers. Let go of your insecurities.





Aquarius

A coffee date is a casual, low-pressure way to meet someone new. This is the best way to test the initial chemistry between two people without investing a lot of time or money.





Pisces

Riddles are fun to solve. But when it comes to new romantic interests, keep a little mystery in the mix. You don't need to figure someone out completely before you can take a gamble on love.



