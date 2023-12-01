Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 01, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

How's your karma? By paying a good deed forward you can inspire others to do something selfless that helps another person. Your actions will impress someone worthy of your attention.





Taurus

Innovations may change the way we work and live, but matters of the heart are timeless. The problems you face are the same your parents faced. Talk to elders to gain perspective.





Gemini

Frustration at work could taint your social life. Keep office politics at work. Bringing home problems only keeps pals away. Your buddies want to have fun, not offer a free therapy session.





Cancer

You're especially in tune with others. Use this to your benefit by getting to know someone you've been admiring from afar. Small talk can lead to a date. Be bold and make your move now.





Leo

When someone criticizes your dating tactics, don't fly off the handle. Your friend just wants to help. Whatever you're doing now isn't working, so why not listen? Be open to new ideas.



Virgo

Little white lies might make relationships easier, but they don't make them better. Keeping track of what you said when you meant something else can be confusing. It's best to stick to the facts.





Libra

Flexibility when things aren't going your way helps smooth over annoying frustrations. Change is inevitable, but you can control how you react to an unexpected situation.





Scorpio

All work and no play could lessen your chances at a love connection. No one likes dating a workaholic. Make time to have fun. Find a hobby that has nothing to do with your career.





Sagittarius

Thinking about turning a friendship into a romance? Before you reveal your innermost thoughts, test the waters to see if the feelings are mutual. Ask your pal out for a casual date first.





Capricorn

Others are impressed with your drive for excellence. Use this when searching for love. Never settle for second best when it comes to potential partners. Keep your standards high but realistic.





Aquarius

Instead of getting angry with a friend who made a mistake, be compassionate. It's not easy to let go of disappointment, but your friendship is more important than pride. Skip the grudge.





Pisces

Treat yourself to an extravagant purchase. You can save your money for the big stuff, but you deserve something fancy, even if it's something simple like a piece of jewelry or a nice meal.



