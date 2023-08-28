Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 28, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

It's not easy to remain fair-minded when it comes to dating. If someone says the wrong thing, you can't let it go. Try being more objective and less critical to give someone new a fighting chance.





Taurus

Juggling work and a social life is tricky, not impossible. If you can balance your relationships and responsibilities, you'll cut down on stress. Lose the activities that are more work than reward.





Gemini

Put your creative talents to good use by thinking of fun dates with someone you've been flirting with. How about miniature golf or an amusement park or an art show?





Cancer

Things may not go as smoothly as you'd hoped, but it's not the end of the world! You can turn an obstacle into a success by changing your attitude. Stay positive and you'll be ready for anything.





Leo

Your kind and supportive attitude toward a friend in need doesn't go unnoticed. In fact, your reputation for being a great pal precedes you. Don't be surprised if a secret admirer notices.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!





Virgo

Juggling friends and family can be tricky. Instead of spreading yourself too thin trying to make everyone happy, plan events where you can invite different groups of people.





Libra

It's a great day to try different things. Invite a friend for hike at a park you've never visited. Ask your crush out to dinner at a new restaurant. Be open and ready to explore.





Scorpio

Acting mysterious can indeed make you seem intriguing, but be careful not to appear too elusive. You want to seem interesting, not cagey. Trustworthy is sexier than treacherous.





Sagittarius

Have some fun flirting with a coworker you've wanted to get to know on a romantic level. Make eye contact at meetings. Laugh at their jokes. Smile in their direction. See what happens next.





Capricorn

Today it's up to you to initiate a romantic encounter with your crush. While it can be scary to begin a new fling, the adrenaline rush you experience during the process will be well worth it.





Aquarius

Make people laugh at themselves and you could end up finding a new comrade in the office. When you show others the value of humility and humor, you open up a new way of thinking.





Pisces

Finding a balance between time with pals and quality moments to yourself seems impossible. Make an effort to reconnect with yourself in the morning, then reserve time to have fun with friends.



Are you compatible? Reveal your Compatibility Score now!