Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 25, 2023

Aries

It's a great day to say yes! Accept invitations from new people. Go on a date with someone even if they're not your "type." Be open to the possibility that romance could be in an unexpected place.





Taurus

Everyone has attachments to close friends, but these things can't be rushed with someone new. It takes time to build trust worthy of that kind of devotion. Loyalty is earned, not assumed.





Gemini

You might have a hard time understanding why others take a certain topic seriously. Even though you don't believe it, that doesn't mean you should be the naysayer. Embrace diversity.





Cancer

Let the outrageous parts of your personality have full rein today. Separate yourself from the rest of the pack and play up your wacky side. Wave your freak flag proudly!





Leo

Your confidence makes you an exciting coworker, friend, or lover, but it also makes you the center of attention today. You might not be used to all this admiration, but you deserve it.



Virgo

Too much happening in your life? Scale down your social calendar. Learn to say no to projects that don't serve your overall professional and personal goals. Minimize your commitments!





Libra

It's not all about you today. In fact, this might be the perfect time to give proper kudos to those who have helped you find happiness over the years. Spend your day reflecting the brilliance of others.





Scorpio

Stressed and overworked? Daily angst shouldn't get in the way of your social life. Clock out and leave your work problems behind. No one pays you to have meltdowns after hours, so live it up!





Sagittarius

It's easy to tell someone what they want to hear, but in the end honesty is the best path to being a true friend. Your integrity should mean more than your popularity. Tell it like it is.





Capricorn

Save any big tasks for tomorrow. Instead of worry about your pending workload, grab a friend and head out for a relaxing meal. You need to recharge both mind and body.





Aquarius

If sudden changes to your routine send you into a tizzy, rethink your emotional state. You could be wound way too tightly for anyone to get to know the real you. Try to calm down.





Pisces

Don't get caugh up in friends' relationship issues. While you might have some great ideas for solving their heartache, your words could end up doing more harm than good. Just listen.



