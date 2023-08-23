Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 23, 2023





Aries

Do you have what it takes to romance someone's socks off? Cultivating a spark isn't that hard as long as you're brave enough to initiate something real. You can't fake couple chemistry.





Taurus

Be tolerant of friends who take the long road to love. While you're eager to see them fall head over heels, everyone has a pace they prefer to travel to romance. Give them time to find it.





Gemini

A friend may need your help in the ways of love. This pal has a tendency to trust the wrong type of person. Lend an ear and offer advice on how to play it safe with matters of the heart.





Cancer

Showing off your talents in an attempt at attention could be more of a turnoff than you know. The quickest way to impress someone is to act like you don't need to convince anyone how cool you are.





Leo

Your heart is precious, so why do you let people you're attracted to mishandle it? Treat love like the valuable treasure it is and not like your worn-out gym shoes and you'll find romance.



Virgo

Feeling like the underdog today? Don't despair! You'd be surprised how many people root for the little guy. When you have nothing to lose, you take more risks. Let your moxie call the shots!





Libra

Friends make good sounding boards when you need a fresh point of view about a situation. Learn from someone else's perspective and listen with an open mind. The solution is nearby.





Scorpio

Don't be afraid of having strong feelings for someone you just met. Love at first sight isn't as rare as spotting a unicorn. However, it's easy to confuse lust with love. Know the difference.





Sagittarius

When unexpected bad news gets you down, rely on your sense of humor to get you through the day. Laughter has a way of minimizing the pain. Call up a funny friend.





Capricorn

It might not be easy to confront someone who hurt your feelings. Before you do, write down what you want to say so you have your thoughts organized. Talk when you're both ready to listen.





Aquarius

Resist the urge to think negatively. Pessimism only holds you back. Flip your mood by believing that everything will work out. You don't need all the facts to have faith, just positive thinking.





Pisces

Your fantasy life is full of adventures, so why not make some real? Search for your soul mate by hanging out in places conducive to chance meetings like clubs, parties, ballgames, and group hikes.



