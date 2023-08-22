Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 22, 2023





Aries

Today could be an emotional train wreck if you don't turn your mood around! Whether low blood sugar or not enough sleep is to blame, doesn't matter to the people you're yelling at. Avoid drama.





Taurus

Let your feelings toward a secret crush be known. Your admiration has gone unnoticed for too long. It's time to take action or move on to someone who will return your attention with equal passion.





Gemini

Your thoughts may not be clear, but your intentions are. Let your body do the talking. Sometimes it's best to not say anything. Actions speak louder than words.





Cancer

You're full of high energy, so put it to good use. Cross off as many tasks as you can on your to-do list. Tackle time-consuming projects. And focus some of that energy on your romantic endeavors.





Leo

Being indecisive about your favorite dessert is one thing, but being wishy-washy about your feelings toward someone new is a turnoff. Don't waste their time by sending mixed messages.



Virgo

Friends want to see you today! Get a group together and head out for a fun activity that everyone can participate in. You can't date every day!





Libra

You know what they say about being slow and steady? It pays off in millions of ways. For example, it allows you to be thoughtful. And alert. And notice people.





Scorpio

Dreams can reveal your secret desires. Pay attention to repeating motifs and symbols for clues. Your mind might be trying to tell you something important if you can decipher the images.





Sagittarius

Follow your mood to whatever event suits you. If you're ready to party, go out with friends to a concert. If you'd rather nest and take it easy, stay home and watch your favorite movie.





Capricorn

Don't take things personally if no one is listening to your ideas. You may have the next big concept, but your friends don't have time to hear the details. Wait for another time to make your move.





Aquarius

Finding true love isn't easy, but it's not impossible. As long as you love yourself, others will too. Being comfortable in your own skin shows that you can handle anything. Self-confidence is sexy!





Pisces

Love comes to those who wait, but it also could use a jump-start in the right direction. Do something proactive to get this party started. Take the initiative and make the first move!



