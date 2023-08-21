Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 21, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

When was the last time you reassessed your dating situation? Look back to find patterns you should be breaking for a better future relationship. Reflecting can put you on the right love track.





Taurus

Your intuitive nature helps you weed out the players from the matches. But you've let some questionable characters slip through your filter. Don't compromise integrity for a pretty face.





Gemini

You can be thrifty without being a total cheapskate. Think of creative, inexpensive outings that aren't boring. Visit museums on a free day. Play in the park. Have a picnic. You get the idea.





Cancer

Waiting to bloom in the barren desert we call the dating world can be depressing. But there are plenty of people without partners happily going about their lives. Quit worrying and start living.





Leo

A good friend comes in handy when you need to get advice on your current love life. Take them out for dinner as thanks then pick their brain for tips on how to find romance. Be open to suggestion.



Virgo

Organize your to-do list! You can't have fun when your mind is preoccupied with tasks and events. Prioritize. Skip the urge to multitask and focus on one item at a time.





Libra

Shake things up by seeing who might be interested in a romantic entanglement. Don't let your usual inhibition keep you from having the time of your life. Enjoy the vibe!





Scorpio

It's a good day to get what you want. Take this opportunity to ask out someone you've been watching from afar. Don't be surprised if you find yourself ready to move this crush to next level.





Sagittarius

You've been questioning everything lately, from your job to your lackluster love life. Discontent is normal, but it's time to do something about it. Make plans to change what isn't making you happy.





Capricorn

Today, you might experience some extremes in your energy levels. To keep your stamina consistent throughout the day, skip the caffeine and sugar and get some exercise.





Aquarius

Everyone has bad days, and you're no exception. Put missteps behind you and accept the help of friends who want to see you succeed and find the love of your life.





Pisces

Your feelings for someone could change in the blink of an eye because of a misunderstanding. Before you toss them out, consider all aspects of the issue. Be logical instead of overly emotional.



