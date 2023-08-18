Your Daily Singles Horoscope for August 18, 2023





Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.





Aries

Feeling like the doormat of the zodiac? Stand up for yourself! Be forceful but tactful when explaining how you want to be treated. You can demand respect without throwing around insults.





Taurus

Feeling good is easy when you let go of the usual jealousy you might have toward people who seem to have it all. Envy can be directly related to unrealistic desires. Stay grounded.





Gemini

Do you have more questions than answers about love? Find someone to help guide you to the path to romance. Ask the advice of a friend in a relationship you find ideal. Be open to change.





Cancer

Socialize all you want. Today, you're the person everyone wants to chat with. Feel free to entertain the masses with your best stories. Someone new is impressed by your conversational skills.





Leo

Your vanity could turn off a potential lover. You want to look your best, but don't keep checking your reflection in the cutlery at dinner. Let your confidence be your mirror.



Virgo

Today is great time to do a little soul-searching. Look deep inside your heart to see what you really need from a potential mate. If necessary, rethink your relationship strategy.





Libra

Nightly happy hours and impromptu parties can take their toll. Watch out for indulging too much. A couple nights at home will help you refocus on yourself and your goals.





Scorpio

Take the initiative and ask out your crush. Make it a low-pressure way to get to know them. Keep the discussion casual and avoid hot-button topics like politics and religion.





Sagittarius

Communication is good, but action is better. Words are cheap when you don't back them up. Show your friends you mean business by accomplishing what you promise. They'll sing a different tune.





Capricorn

Have some fun outside. Go straight to the beach or park for a relaxing walk. Reconnect with nature. Give yourself a chance to appreciate all the flowers you normally forget to smell.





Aquarius

If you're bored with the status quo, do something about it. Wander around an unfamiliar neighborhood. Order a new dish from your favorite restaurant. Break away from the norm.





Pisces

Show off your artistic side today. Slow down and stop to smell the flowers. Better yet, draw a bouquet and place the artwork on your desk or give it to your crush.



