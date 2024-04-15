Your Daily Singles Horoscope for April 15, 2024





Aries

Love's interesting to a certain degree, but you realize it's not everything. For the first time in a while, you appreciate the unique qualities of your single life. Everyone wants what you have and so do you.





Taurus

A heavy commitment isn't a requirement for a deep relationship. So don't think you have to give it all up to keep this connection going. If it doesn't come up in conversation, keep it that way for now.





Gemini

Your head pulls you in one direction, your heart another. Same issue, different person. But before you write this one off, go with your gut rather than your intellect. It won't lead you astray.





Cancer

What a certain someone thinks about you really isn't any of your business. They could be madly in love with you or consider you a big loser. Either way, you can't change it. You'll be all right regardless.





Leo

Once a small doubt takes root, it can eat away at your confidence until you end a good thing. Uncertainty is part of life, so take it in stride. Greater forces are at work here.



Virgo

You've tried to clarify where you stand with this person, but it's like you're dealing with Jekyll and Hyde. What gives? If you can't figured it out, reasoning won't help. It's probably time to move on.





Libra

Out with the old, in with the new, or in with the old, out with the new? When a past fling comes crawling back, you're ready to toss the romance du jour. As long as you're mature about it, go for it.





Scorpio

Your caution keeps you from revealing too much about yourself, but you're ready to tell a certain someone everything there is to know about you. Fabulous! Maybe it's time to take a chance.





Sagittarius

Past failures and missed opportunities haunt you. When you think about taking a chance, ghosts stymie your ability to progress in love matters. Give it a chance before you hide in your safety zone.





Capricorn

Romance comes in the oddest forms. Whether you're panting over your new boss or your child's grade-school teacher, it seems impossible. Or is it? Opportunities abound in unusual circumstances.





Aquarius

Give it a couple of dates. What seems awful at first might become extraordinarily wonderful, or vice versa. Before you call it quits, let the dynamic evolve. Take the situation as it comes.





Pisces

When someone can't make up their mind, take control of the situation. Whether it's at work or in your romantic life, someone has to make a decision, and that person is apparently you.



