Your Daily Singles Horoscope for April 12, 2024

Aries

Let go of your unwillingness. It sounds counterintuitive, but your stubbornness is doing nothing for you love life. Loosen up. Experiment with different types of people in new situations.





Taurus

If you're blind to the truth, you can't see what's going on around you. And even though blissful ignorance has its place, it doesn't fit with you. Keep your eyes open so you know the score.





Gemini

You're not interested in simplicity. If you refuse to live an austere lifestyle, and that's okay, just don't try to force your crazy, complicated life on those you're romantically linked to.





Cancer

If what you seek is ice cream and bad romantic movies, go for it. It's okay to take cover to recover from an emotional hangover. Will you ever learn? Probably not. That's just your nature.





Leo

A day of hard work? That's just what you need. Leave no string untied. Complete all your tasks. It's best to end the day with a clear conscious and a clean desk. Leave all the office baggage behind.



Virgo

You're obsessed with having fun, but don't let that absorb your attention. Your priorities come first, so stay on task. You'll have plenty of time for romance and mirth later.





Libra

Love is in the air all day. Wink at a cutie, say something sweet to a friend, tell a loved one how much you value them. Later tonight, plan some quiet downtime to recharge your batteries.





Scorpio

Something or someone throws you off-balance, or you could end up with a zillion demands on your time. Schedule a workout, coffee date, or whatever helps even out your mind-body equation.





Sagittarius

If you weren't so patient, one terrible kiss could ruin a whole date, but you'd never let that happen. You can teach them to kiss like a champ. Don't be afraid. It can get you what you want!





Capricorn

Even if you're caught in a compromising situation, you can just laugh it off. After all, your poise and audacity can impress or amuse even the harshest of critics.





Aquarius

You can't start anything new until you finish something else. You don't know what lies around the corner, so don't overthink the consequences. Life will just happen.





Pisces

The information is anything but pleasant or satisfying, but you can't deal with it if you shut down. The reality is scary, but it won't kill you. Even a meltdown isn't fatal.



