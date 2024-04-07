Your Daily Singles Horoscope for April 07, 2024





Aries

This a day of renewal and an opportunity to get off on the right foot without being aggressive. Let romance come to you. All you have to do is show up and the Universe do the rest.





Taurus

Now is the time for a little cleaning of your contact list. Get rid of the toxic exes, missed opportunities, and painful memories. Concentrate on the possibilitie and your great potential.





Gemini

It's a good time to balance your hectic life. Stay home and get rid of all the toxic people, emotions, and substances. Delete negative messages. Meditate and journal. The best is yet to come.





Cancer

Do something uncharacteristically daring. Allow the Universe to dictate your fate in the dating world today. After all, the cosmos has more experience than you do in this area.





Leo

Don't let negativity ruin possibility. Be gentle with a certain someone and let them bask in a little of your light, just enough to bring out their passion and interest. You won't be sorry.



Virgo

Hanging out solo doesn't mean you've given up on the human race. Sometimes it's good for the soul to spend time alone to work on projects without social events distracting you.





Libra

Now is the time to assess your strengths, weaknesses, assets, and liabilities. Despite any indecisiveness, commit to attainable goals. It will open your world to romance.





Scorpio

Your observation skills may be challenged. Don't let distractions keep you from remembering important details. Others are counting on you for specific information. Keep your eyes peeled.





Sagittarius

Skipping to the end of a book cheats you out of a good story, so why do the same in relationships? Let the story unfold at its own pace. Rushing love will cause you to miss important details.





Capricorn

While your new crush seemed self-assured and confident at first, now you think they're self-centered and egotistical. This person's true personality will surface soon enough.





Aquarius

You love taking a break from routine, as well as serious socializing. Still, don't be surprised if you end up talking intently with one great person about something that goes far beyond mere chat.





Pisces

Get out of your head and join your peeps in the here and now. You probably haven't even noticed that person mooning over you. Use your intuition to make a connection.



