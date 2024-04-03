Your Daily Singles Horoscope for April 03, 2024





Aries

If you're feeling lonely or depressed, reaching into your romantic past won't make it better. In fact, hooking up with a toxic ex will only bring up old hurt and pain. Let bygones be bygones.





Taurus

You crave human contact, but that might cause problems if you take it too far. Lust is usually not love, so don't hop in the sack just to fill that void. Better to find that connection with friends.





Gemini

Things are tight all over, but you don't have to sacrifice style for your budget. Throw a coed clothing swap. Gather your single friends and their discards. Get new clothes and commune with pals.





Cancer

If you have one particularly troubling bad habit, it's time to get it under control. Seek the kind of help you need to deal with it, whether it's a support group or a doctor. It's time to get healthy.





Leo

Things change, people move on. If you're hanging on to the crazy idea that you're going to get back with that long-lost partner, you're smart to let it go. Reality is rarely better than fantasy.



Virgo

You won't get anywhere romantically if you don't expand your experience. Try something new. Whatever it is, grab a friend and go for it. Talk to the first available cutie while you're at it.





Libra

Good energy surrounds you today, so go ahead. Do whatever it is you've gotta do. Walk through life with confidence knowing you can't lose in any endeavor, romantic or otherwise.





Scorpio

Someone you've pegged as off limits suddenly becomes available. This serendipitous turn of events creates an interesting situation for you. If you're poised to take a risk, proceed with caution.





Sagittarius

Communication is king today. Be verbal; be verbose. Don't leave any messages to chance. You won't get anywhere skirting the issue. If you want something or someone, state it as fact.





Capricorn

Someone's not getting it today, and it's up to you to pull them aside and explain what's up. If you can't get the message across, try again, but only if your job depends on it. otherwise, move on.





Aquarius

If you're going on a first date or meeting someone new, focus on the eyes. They'll reveal everything. If you're searching for something and see nothing, this is going nowhere.





Pisces

Getting to know someone is a slow and steady process, so don't feel like you have to learn everything about them at once, or vice versa. Don't reveal too much too soon and spoil the mystique.



