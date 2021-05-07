Feels 'like pajamas': Why Amazon can barely keep this comfy $21 T-shirt dress in stock

Refinery29

There comes a time in every woman’s life when she has to plunk down some hard-earned cash on a dress that she just isn't that crazy about. We’ve all been there: your best friend, sister, cousin, or college roommate who you’re no longer super-close with is getting married and you’ve been enlisted in the bridal party — of a wedding that's been rescheduled three times over the past year (for obvious reasons). With a traditional wedding, there's a good chance that the bridesmaids will be asked to match perfectly or, at least, to color coordinate their ceremonial frocks. If the directives from your soon-to-be-wed friend dictate everything from color, silhouette, sleeve length, and hem, then it's time to team up with the other lucky maids for a purchase plan.We’re here to reassure you that there are, indeed, plenty of reasonable retailers out there specializing in crowd-pleasing frocks — specifically ones that will easily satisfy your very specific dress code while still allowing you some leftover cash for that wedding gift. (Seriously?) Click on through and get ready to forward this on to your bridal party — one of you has to take the lead, so it may as well be the one watching her wallet.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Hill House Home Price Range: $100 - $225Size Range: XS - 2XThe cottage-core brand that’s responsible for THE coveted nap dress just released a bridal collection that includes bridesmaids' dresses in their most popular Nap Dress styles, along with accessories like padded velvet headbands, silk robes, and pajamas — all fit for a whimsical dream wedding. Shop Hill House HomeHill House Home The Bridal Nap Dress, $, available at Hill House HomeLulu'sPrice Range: $28 - $182Size Range: XS - XLMention the name Lulu’s to a group of marrying-age women, and chances are someone has already worn one of the brand’s dresses to a wedding, and was pleasantly surprised at the quality for the comparatively low price. This top-selling "Heavenly Hues" style has over 2000 reviews and comes in 14 different shades.Shop Lulu's Lulus Heavenly Hues Maxi Dress, $, available at LulusBHLDNPrice Range: $136 - $325Size Range: 0 - 26The Anthropologie-owned bridal destination carries a gorgeous assortment of unique formal options. This shop's offerings do come with a pretty price tag to match its pretty selection, but expect to find something truly special. Shop BHLDNBHLDN Cali Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress, $, available at BHLDNPlum Pretty Sugar Price Range: $74 - $149Size Range: XS - XXLThis "slow fashion" SoCal indie brand specializes in, you guessed, very pretty bridesmaids' dresses. With lots of soft pastels and oodles of coordinating sweet floral prints to choose from (many of which are made with eco-friendly dyes and upcycled fibers), the reasonably-priced retailer is the perfect place to outfit yourself for a bohemian-style wedding party.Shop Plum Pretty SugarPlum Pretty Sugar Charlotte Off The Shoulder Dress, $, available at Plum Pretty SugarModcloth Price Range: $30 - $300Size Range: XXS - 4XThe retro-tinged retailer offers a variety of silhouettes that go up to size 28 and has multiple styles of dresses in the same colors so you and your friends can find the style that suits you best in the color that the bride has dictated. Bonus: ModCloth often runs deals like its current "Buy one dress, get the second half off," so you can go splitsies and save some cash.Shop ModclothModCloth x Hutch Wrap Maxi Dress, $, available at ModClothH&MPrice Range: $35 - $199Size Range: 0 - 26 (limited styles)You might not think of H&M as a go-to bridesmaid dress resource, but the retailer does have a wedding-outfits landing page. If you watch the space carefully, you and your crew could nab a style for under $100. The newest collection includes lace frocks in several styles and colors that'd be perfect for fall nuptials.Shop H&MH&M V-Neck Dress, $, available at H&MNordstrom RackPrice Range: $24 - $400Size Range: XXS - 3XWith a host of wallet-friendly formal dress labels like NSR, Marina, Dress the Population, and Bardot, Nordstrom Rack offers an amazing array of styles with the type of customer service that we've come to expect from Nordy. There's also an excellent chance of being able to re-wear one of these dresses for non-bridal party purposes.Shop Nordstrom RackCalvin Klein Strapless Foldover Gown, $, available at Nordstrom RackReformationPrice Range: $198 - $428Size Range: XS - XLReformation delivers gowns dripping with nonchalant romantic vibes. Be prepared to float down the aisle in lightweight, sheer georgette and dance the night away in comfort. The higher cost means you'll want to commit to wearing this one more than a few times over, which is something we can count on when it comes to a Reformation dress. Or, bringing it back to our earlier suggestion, check out Rent the Runway to borrow instead of buy your Reformation dress at a fraction of the cost.Shop ReformationReformation Winslow Dress, $, available at ReformationReformation Winslow Dress (rent), $, available at Rent The RunwayShow Me Your MumuPrice Range: $98 - $286Size Range: XXS - 3XThe, um, creatively named dress destination stock almost every conceivable bridesmaid-dress silhouette in over 35 colors, which are grouped by family (neutrals, jewel tones, metallics, etc) for easy shopping. Expecting ’maids can shop their “muternity” section for baby-belly friendly silhouettes, and the extended sizes section isolates the dresses available in sizes 1X - 3X. If you need an IRL fitting-room experience, you can try on styles at select Nordstrom Wedding Suite and Bridal Bar locations all over the country.Shop Show Me Your MumuShow Me Your Mumu Lady Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $, available at Show Me Your MumuASOSPrice Range: $40 - $300Size Range: 00 - 24 + maternityThe bridal assortment at ASOS is surprisingly wide and pleasantly affordable — this lilac floor-length confection is only $109. The British retailer also offers plus and maternity styles, for maximum bridal party inclusion.Shop ASOSMaya Maternity Bridesmaid V-Neck Maxi Tulle Dress, $, available at ASOSDavid’s BridalPrice Range: $30 - $209Size Range: 0 - 30 + maternitySeems like an obvious inclusion, but it’s hard to beat the price and selection of the almost 70-year-old bridal retailer. They've got over 500 styles of bridesmaid dresses to choose from and a nifty feature where you can view a photo gallery of previous wedding parties sorted by color palette.Shop David's BridalDavid's Bridal One-Shoulder Mesh Dress, $, available at David's BridalBoohoo Price Range: $12 - $240Size Range: 0 - 24, with some styles available in petite, plus, and tallLittle-known fact: this go-to destination for affordable night-out looks is also a well of wallet-friendly bridesmaids' dresses. With no-frills, classically styled silhouettes available in a wide range of colors, this is the perfect resource for a streamlined — and maybe slightly sexy — wedding party.Shop BoohooBoohoo Plus Occasion Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $, available at BoohooDessyPrice Range: $119 - $326Size Range: 00 - 30OG bridal retailer and manufacturer Dessy has tons of options under its umbrella — including an exclusive collection with runway designers like Jenny Packham. The aforementioned red-carpet-friendly brand usually retails in the thousands and can be spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton and Marie Kondo, but everything in Dessy’s bridesmaid collection comes in under $326.Shop Dessydessy Open-Back High-Neck Halter Trumpet Gown, $, available at DessyCocomelodyPrice Range: $69 - $219Size Range: 0 - 28This California-based direct-to-consumer website is swimming with chic, competitively-priced bridesmaid-friendly finds. Despite having only a few brick-and-mortar locations within the US (one permanent shop in LA and a pop-up in New York), they make it easy to shop online by sending fabric swatches and populating every product listing with copious photos. (PSA to brides: they will also ship you up to three dresses at a time for a three-day, at-home try-on session — a bonus if you’re not in proximity to the brick and mortar stores.)Shop CocomelodyCocomelody A-Line Sweep Train Twisted Silk Bridesmaid Dress, $, available at CocomelodyEver Pretty On AmazonPrice Range: $29 - $69Size Range: 2 - 22We first heard about this brand from a Refinery29 reader, Arianna, who shared it with us for our Amazon hidden gems story. While this specific one-shoulder dress was the one Arianna bought, wore, and loved, if you visit the Ever Pretty landing page, you'll find lots of styles and hundreds of glowing customer reviews.Shop Ever PrettyEver Pretty One Shoulder Bridesmaids Dress, $, available at AmazonRent the RunwayPrice Range: $30 - $340 for a rentalSize Range: 0 - 22 + maternityAnother option is skipping the bridesmaid dress purchase altogether and renting one instead. If your group includes fashion-forward women who like the appeal of a designer dress without the big price tag, Rent the Runway is a good option. It's best for coordinating bridesmaids rather than a synchronized group as you won't be able to alter the dress but you will be able to snag the style you like most (approved by the bride, of course) in your assigned shade.Shop Rent The RunwayMonique Lhuillier Floral Daniela Gown, $, available at Rent The RunwayTradesyPrice Range: Starting at $10Size Range: 00 - 28, pending availabilityLet’s face it: You may end up getting strong-armed into buying a dress you know you'll simply never wear again. Before you hit the panic button and shell out your cash, it's worth checking in with Tradesy. The female-founded and owned resale site stocks a ton of used and never-been-worn bridesmaid dresses. The Jenny Yoo selection is impressive and always changing, so keep an eye out once the bride lands on her theme.Shop TradesyJenny Yoo Adelle Feminine Bridesmaid Dress, $, available at TradesyFame & PartnersPrice Range: $189 - $479Size Range: 0 - 26This bespoke gown-maker can hit the pricier end of the spectrum, but we have to give them bang-for-buck props — where else can you get a made-to-order gown for under $400 that you can still return with minimal fees? There are plenty of under-$200 options on the site, too; like this elegant two-piece number that you could split up and wear again post-nuptials.Shop Fame & PartnersFame and Partners Flutter Sleeve Set, $, available at Fame and PartnersAzaziePrice Range: $69 - $159Size Range: 0 - 30This new-ish direct-to-consumer bridal company cuts out the middle man to deliver high-quality dresses without the retail mark-up. This new-ish direct-to-consumer bridal company cuts out the middle man to deliver high-quality dresses without the retail mark-up. They've only been around a few years, but Azazie already has the bridesmaid dress game on lock — this style alone comes in 68 colors! The customer reviews (expect tons of personal photos in Azazie dresses) speak volumes, making this site one to circulate among the wedding party.Shop AzazieAzazie Kaitlynn Gown, $, available at AzazieCity ChicPrice Range: $69 - $189Size Range: 12 - 24Plus-size retailer City Chic offers a variety of simple and elegant bridesmaids' dresses in plenty of colorways. We love this ballet pink number (which you can also snag in black, ivory, or powder blue) for a daytime, outdoor affair.Shop City ChicCity Chic Sweet Drape Maxi Dress, $, available at City Chic