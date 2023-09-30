Your Daily MomScope for September 30, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Your little one's generosity often can serve as an inspiration to others. Their ability to give that last toy to another child is something everyone should take to heart and emulate. See if you can work similar magic on a family member today.





Taurus

Being 'house proud' can be a virtue or a vice. Today, you will want to show off your digs to a new friend, which is good. But if you talk it up too much, you may come across as a bit arrogant. Take it down a notch and you'll be right on target.





Gemini

There is great energy at your disposal today. Why not channel it into finishing up some of the many, many projects you've started? The tyke will be thrilled to have the upgrade to their room done, now that they're so grown up and all!





Cancer

Today's focus turns to lighthearted pursuits with your kiddo. Go ahead -- be a kid again yourself! Having a private film festival from the comfort of your own sofa is a great, low-cost way to go. Popcorn for everyone!





Leo

Your little one has creativity to spare. Let them demonstrate that through art projects or song or dance that they make up on their own. Too much structure can sometimes stifle that energy, so just provide some materials and turn them loose!



Virgo

You may discover how alike you and your kiddo are. When around a lot of people, you may become so keyed up you can't relax later. Today, you may have to schedule a power nap for yourself, so you can get back on track and enjoy your child.





Libra

You may notice that other moms look to you for answers today. Whether at the market or daycare or at work, be prepared to share what you have learned with them. Turns out you know more than you give yourself credit for!





Scorpio

You may feel unusually pressured today, what with getting your little one ready for the big science fair or dance recital or another major event. Making it a point to schedule a little relaxation for yourself as a reward would be a good idea.





Sagittarius

Passport? Check. Tickets? Check. Hassle at security? Not in your living room! You and your kiddo may be off on the trip of a lifetime, even if it's only make-believe. For you two, it's all about fun -- and first class all the way!





Capricorn

Someone around you may be totally demanding and acting unreasonably -- but enough about your mother-in-law! Such people will turn tame if they think they're getting their way. Meanwhile, the reality could be much different.





Aquarius

Today, you can see a host of new opportunities for your little tyke and you'll want to help them choose. But really just putting them in a position to make a selection is catalyst enough. Let them do their thing at their own pace.





Pisces

There could be some drama going on at the daycare today, and not the onstage kind. You may have to explain to your little one the concept of 'drama queen.' And that they really don't have to play along or take sides at all when you come right down to it.



