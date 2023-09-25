Your Daily MomScope for September 25, 2023





Aries

Trash or treasure? The answer is usually in the eye of the beholder. This would be a good day to hold a garage sale, either in real-time or online. You'll never know how much you can get for your kiddo's outgrown clothes and gear until you try.





Taurus

Remember that old Scout motto and 'be prepared.' For instance: If you wear that lingerie you've been saving under your workaday gear, you'll be ready if your partner springs a romantic lunch or another getaway on you.





Gemini

Today, you will find there is something to be said for playing hooky -- and that something is 'no way!' Focus on finishing your own tasks and make sure your little one's homework is up to date. You'll find it's a catch-up day rather than a take off one.





Cancer

Go ahead and schedule that long-delayed lunch with another mom. Taking the time for a heart-to-heart chat will help you both define your goals as you get to know each other better. A new friendship could bloom on the spot.





Leo

Best get your nose out of that novel and back to the grindstone. Responsibility and hard work are rewarded today, perhaps with a raise or bonus. If a new way of making extra income appeals, then follow up on a promising lead that comes your way.



Virgo

You and your other half may experience near-complete compatibility today. Since you're on the same page, your kiddo doesn't stand a chance. Running to Daddy behind Mommy's back will get them nowhere -- no will still mean no, and in stereo!





Libra

Food might become a bone of contention between you and your little one today. Perhaps they'll decide that none of the nutritious snacks you packed for daycare will do. Just let them work up an appetite, and watch their opinion change dramatically!





Scorpio

When you stop to think about it, there are things to which you have become overly attached. Today might be a good day for that scraggy old blankie or stuffed doggie to finally be retired from service. Your baby is ready to let it go -- and so should you!





Sagittarius

It's not easy to count calories and be polite, what with all the goodies people offer you and your tyke today. Show your child how to sample a little of each dish that's offered them. Opt for moderate portions and you'll both be fine.





Capricorn

Romance is high on the agenda today, but can you and your partner pull it off? With a little creativity and calling in some babysitting favors, the answer most likely is yes. Making a getaway however brief is just what you both need.





Aquarius

Something peculiar might happen today, which will concern your tyke. Because they just don't understand what's going on or why it's happening, it could be upsetting to them. Try to help them make sense of it all and to just take it all in stride (or crawl).





Pisces

Let your intuition guide you towards crafting a perfect day for you and your little tyke. It could involve educational games or some shopping or just hanging out and enjoying each others' company. It's going to be great, whatever you do.



