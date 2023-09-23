Your Daily MomScope for September 23, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

You may find that you want to be a bit of a pioneer today -- as in the first one to try something new. Why not head on out to an unexplored park or mall with your little one? There will be so much for you both to enjoy as you go where the spirit moves you.





Taurus

Remember the good old days, when all your baby had to do was play and nap and eat and sing? Now there is daycare and school and soccer practice and ballet and karate class and what all else. Today, you will have more than enough energy to handle it all!





Gemini

This could be one of those days when everyone offers advice to you. Don't blow off all your coworkers, because some really do know what they're talking about. You could pick up some useful parenting tips today as well, so listen up!





Cancer

Whoa! What's the rush? You may find yourself whizzing through your day at lightning speed. In your haste, you may overlook some important signals your little one is giving off. That plea for a rest stop could be genuine.





Leo

Chances are your child will try to change your opinion today. If it's about something simple, like chocolate instead of vanilla, then give in. But if they tell you they need a rad new tat because all the other babies have them, they've gone too far.



Virgo

Other moms who 'borrow' your stuff or even take credit for your ideas to implement at day care -- enough is enough! You may have to assert yourself strongly to hang onto what's yours today. But in the end, you will have set some important boundaries.





Libra

Today, your ability to find compromise gracefully is in full sway. With your kiddo, you might win an important concession on staying up late or the number of stories. An agreement is likely with a minimum of fussing and fighting.





Scorpio

This could get ugly. A mom may be acting in a way that puts you in a bad light or makes you look bad -- and it riles you. Do what you can to avoid conflict today. The best strategy might be to stand your ground with dignity.





Sagittarius

Work is play and play is work -- that's your motto today. And with this winning attitude, you'll not only get a lot done, you'll have a lot of fun while you're at it. Now, if you could only get the tyke to go to bed early!





Capricorn

And now for a crafts project that's completely different! Have your little tyke draw a diagram of your family tree or sculpt it. This is a great way for your child to learn about their ancestors and you might begin to see your origins in a new light as well.





Aquarius

Today, your informal approach to entertaining will hit just the right note with friends and neighbors. The little ones, especially, will love not having to dress up. But they still have to mind their manners and take it easy with the flatulence jokes!





Pisces

It's been far too long since you and your kiddo took some time off to just stare up at the clouds. They'll see certain shapes -- a horsy, a frog -- while you may see something completely different -- a mansion in Boca, a gardener with great pecs.



