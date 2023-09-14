Your Daily MomScope for September 14, 2023





Aries

A reputation is a precious thing, easily damaged and difficult to repair. There's someone at day care today who likes to spread rumors about other moms, and you may have to deal with this. You'll find just the right approach.





Taurus

Sometimes you really must walk (or crawl) in another's shoes to really know what's what. Your tyke has difficulty seeing things from another perspective because they're a kid. Today, you can help them make a breakthrough in this regard.





Gemini

'Mom, that's not the way you do that!' Today, it may seem like everyone, including your kiddo, turns into an authority on everything. But as you are aware 'mommy knows best!' -- and that's all you need to know!





Cancer

Maybe you just don't want to go out and play (or work) today. Even if the weather is beautiful, today you likely just want to hole up in your room and have some 'me' time. Your kiddo might want to get themselves some of that, too!





Leo

Even in these tough times, you can manage to pull together a new-looking outfit. Update last year's suit with a scarf and belt and bag from the second-hand store or that you borrow. You will be one stylish frugalista mom today!



Virgo

It takes dedication to make things work, so this is no time to switch allegiances. Your tyke may not be thrilled with their dance or karate teacher or soccer coach, but they can still learn a lot if you help them stick with it.





Libra

Something in your past could come back to haunt you today. It might be a favor you promised to do for another mom, or maybe something you borrowed that haven't returned. Whatever it is, today it will feel good to deal with it.





Scorpio

You're not the only one who knows to make a move when those in authority are in a good mood. Don't be surprised if your tyke seems to be buttering you up today. They're counting on your goodwill to sneak in an extra bedtime story or two.





Sagittarius

You're ready to roll, off to get your little one all those things they think they need. But you'd best not be too freewheeling with the cash today. You can cut down their list and still keep them happy.





Capricorn

So your little tyke balked at performing that wonderful trick in front of other people? Not to worry -- there will be plenty of other opportunities to impress folks with their talents, and in the not-too-distant future.





Aquarius

Your little one is too young to exert much self-discipline. That's where you come in. Today especially, it's your job to set boundaries that make them feel safe while leaving enough leeway so they can grow and explore.





Pisces

This is a good day to call on people who are higher up on the food chain than you. Someone who is well-connected could have good mothering advice or a useful contact for you to get the tyke in that class you want them to take so bad.



