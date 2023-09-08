Your Daily MomScope for September 08, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Romance awaits! The mood could strike you and your partner when you least suspect it today. With the little one around, of course, you must be discreet. Be prepared to steal some time together when you can.





Taurus

Are you getting enough cardio? This would be a great day to explore new exercise options -- other than chasing your child around the house or picking up their room for them because they never, ever, ever put anything away!





Gemini

If life were a popularity contest, today you would be crowned Queen for a Day. You may have so many invitations, that you don't know what to do next. Book a sitter and accept as many as you can, that's what!





Cancer

There are so many things in this world that can challenge domestic bliss. Today, you will want to make sure none of them intrude on your brood. All it takes is the right mindset and attitude, which save the day.





Leo

Why are you smiling from ear-to-ear? It's likely because you are on Cloud Nine, even though there's no apparent reason for your happy mood. Now if your little tyke would only do extra chores without being asked -- that would be heaven.



Virgo

Should you or shouldn't you buy that new pair of shoes? They're certainly flashier than what you usually wear. Today would be a good day to go ahead and make a splash, perhaps in something you ordinarily wouldn't.





Libra

You have energy to spare today. Resist pushing others too hard early in the day, when they'll likely balk. Later, they'll all get with your new outlook on life, and help you as you let the good times roll.





Scorpio

You will find that giving in on certain points will prove the best strategy today. Not about major things, like your child's core values. But if they want to paint a green doggie, let them -- as long as it's on paper and not the real pooch!





Sagittarius

You might want to put off an important decision today, especially if it concerns your little one. You may think you have it all figured out, only to find later you were too optimistic or idealistic. Wait a while, and you'll realize this is true.





Capricorn

You and your little culture vulture may be out in search of the best seats in the house. It could be you have tickets to a concert or have simply reserved the front row center on the couch so you can tune in on TV.





Aquarius

Variety adds spice today for you and your kiddo. Help them experience something new or different. They may want to put pumpkin in the soup instead of the pie or some other twist on the same old, so go ahead and encourage them.





Pisces

Who says you can't be lucky in both love and money? Today, you just might make the sort of savvy move that adds to the joint account. And find a way to spend some quality time with your partner, just you two.



