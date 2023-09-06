Your Daily MomScope for September 06, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

You'll want to tend to a few mundane details or put in some overtime today. Why not send the tyke off to enjoy a day in the park with their friends? You'll get more done without them underfoot and they'll have adventures to tell you about later.





Taurus

Who said art couldn't be fun? You and your little tyke will find that today you can have a good time in such pursuits. You'll enjoy sharing your love of beauty and watching their talent blossom in ways you could never anticipate.





Gemini

All those details and errands can't be postponed any longer. Much as you dislike drudgery, in the end, you'll have a lot of satisfaction getting them out of the way. Many hands make light work, so recruit your little one's help in some way.





Cancer

You are a good cook, and today you will most likely outdo yourself. Why not let your kiddo help out? There are lots of things that can be stirred or tossed or rolled out -- let those little hands get some practice.





Leo

Should you or shouldn't you? Best review your budget and consider if you really can afford all those toys your kiddo has been asking for. By now you've become a savvy recessionista, and can find low-cost alternatives.



Need a quick answer? Yes/No Tarot will offer guidance right now!





Virgo

Just give your little one some couch cushions and blankets, and then watch them make a fort or cave or spaceship out of it. Just let them do their thing while you do yours, and you'll have a great day because of it.





Libra

Children seem to let go of grudges easily. Today, you may have to employ the same tactic with a coworker, even though this person insists on intruding on your personal space. Too bad you can't just take your ball and go home.





Scorpio

The devil is in the details, as they say. Today, you will be able to find your way through many in a way that will win you points at work. You'll also be able to work out most of the small points on that big party you have planned, too.





Sagittarius

Some exercise may be in order today for both you and for your tyke. Of course, your usual preference is for something vigorous and outdoors. A trip to a pumpkin patch or other fun spot might be just the thing.





Capricorn

You may have to perform some surgery today -- as in pruning a guest list or helping the tyke heal after a fall. Tell them it will all be fine, its just part of the fun fo being a kid.





Aquarius

Make a million dollars in two weeks in your spare time? You should be wary of any business deals put in front of you today, especially those online targetted to staying home moms.





Pisces

It's all about boundaries today. Someone near and dear to you may be a bit too critical, but they'll never know that they've crossed the line unless you tell them. Flex those assertive muscles and do so as soon as possible.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!