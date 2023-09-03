Your Daily MomScope for September 03, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

This is a great day to get people interested in a pet project. Your enthusiasm helps put you in the right place at the right time at work. And you might even get your little tyke to warm up to that room cleaning thing.





Taurus

Power struggles can arise today, though they may take subtle forms. It could be a co-worker not pulling their weight so you have to pick up the slack. Or your little one attempting to fake a sick day. Your countermeasures will be equally restrained.





Gemini

You're about to have a very good day. But you may find that people around you -- including your kiddo -- are a bit tense. You can lighten the mood by reminding them all to not take it all so seriously, and to follow your example.





Cancer

Bargain basements may be out of style, but saving money is definitely the in thing. Today, you will be able to find unique ways to stretch a dollar, and you and your little one will have fun while you do so.





Leo

Go ahead, dazzle 'em! Today, you will find you have creativity to spare and can add that extra touch to that report at work, or gourmet feast for the family, or new outfit for your tyke. Go with what feels right now.



Virgo

There is a significant chance that you will demonstrate tremendous generosity today. To you, it's a normal act of kindness to a coworker or another mom. Dutiful deeds bring the greatest sense of progress today.





Libra

You need to understand the bigger picture. It can be so irritating when your little tyke avoids cleaning their room. But you may not be aware that they have a very important science fair or another project on the go until they fill you in.





Scorpio

You may face a significant challenge today. It could be one of life's good things you're after, but must struggle to achieve. Take the first step towards overcoming it, and you'll find it goes more smoothly than you feared.





Sagittarius

Get ready for a big journey today. It could be one of the mind, exploring postmodern parenting practices. Or it could be buckling up the tyke and loading the tons of gear necessary for them to accompany you as you run errands.





Capricorn

Oh, let me do it! You're such a great manager, that's usually the easiest way out. But today would be a good time to encourage your little one to take charge of some little project and let them work it out for themselves.





Aquarius

This is a great day to start a new exercise regime. Why not fix those wall by painting them instead of lifting weights? Get the kiddos to help you out and get the hands dirty as well!





Pisces

You are overdue for some fun, but there are serious matters to attend to, especially around the office. But once you pick the tyke up from day care, there's no telling what kind of fun stuff the two of you will get up to.



