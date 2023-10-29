Your Daily MomScope for October 29, 2023





Aries

Don't be surprised if your competitive streak comes to the fore today. You'll bet the other moms that no child can count as high or say the alphabet as quickly as your child. And before the day is out, they'll be a champ at naptime, too.





Taurus

It's one of those days when power struggles seem inevitable. Watch your back at work and maintain your serenity, and you'll soon ride this storm out. With your little tyke, you may have to make a concession to win some peace and quiet.





Gemini

You really can't have too many shoes or friends. This would be a wonderful day to get out and meet some moms of like mind. Strike up a chat with another mom at the beach or playground or pool, and you just might have a new gal pal.





Cancer

This could be your day to show what a good friend you are. You may return a favor to someone who helped you out in the past. But if it seems like someone is asking for too much or taking advantage of you, it's okay to say no.





Leo

Since you have creativity to spare today, channel the excess towards your child. Set up a puppet theatre, karaoke stage or dance studio for them. You'll know just how to inspire them to express themselves to the fullest.



Virgo

You and your little one can have a great time together today. But just look at the state of the living room! Fun tends to generate chaos early in the day, but by the end, you'll have it all under control and organized to your liking.





Libra

Your baby needs to understand the big picture. They know big changes are coming, what with the holidays looming. The more information and encouragement you can give them today, the better prepared they will be tomorrow.





Scorpio

This is a day of difficult decisions, probably about who will host the hordes for the holidays and how much you spend on gifts and celebrations. Once you've weighed the pros and cons, you're sure to make good choices.





Sagittarius

The good times roll on early in the day, when you and your little one find it easy to create fun times. Later, you may get a reminder that you need to tend to some details. Get right on it, and it will prove less of a chore than you thought.





Capricorn

You will likely be involved with other people's money today. You might be called upon to oversee the office donation kitty or take up a collection for charity. It's sure to be a success, if only because you're so well organized.





Aquarius

You may realize that you and your little one have different agendas today. They think the upcoming party means getting absolutely everything they want. You want them to not be greedy and have reasonable expectations. Compromise is called for.





Pisces

It will take a little extra effort to get the tyke to daycare on time and to carry out your assignments at work. It's just that your mind tends to wander, so it's best to keep your focus and concentrate on the task at hand.



