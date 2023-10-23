Your Daily MomScope for October 23, 2023





Aries

Keep the lines of communication open today. Today should bring an important matter to a head, and you'll be able to find out where you stand with those around you. Actions speak louder than words with your little one, though.





Taurus

There's no time like the present for you and your kiddo to meet some new people. Head for the park or playground and let them use their cuteness as an icebreaker. You could both make a new friend or two today.





Gemini

Today's energy gives your ambitions a lift. You have the strength and confidence to take that first step towards an important goal. You and your other half see eye to eye, which helps a lot.





Cancer

Hey, kiddo -- take a walk on the wild side! Today, you will want to experience nature with your child at a park or the zoo. If you can't get outdoors, go on a make-believe safari in the living room.





Leo

This social day is optimal for getting together with friends or neighbors to chew the fat. You have a lot to contribute to any discussion, but make sure you listen as well. You'll hear plenty of good advice by doing so.



Virgo

The impending energy tends to bring matters to a head. Whatever has been left unresolved at work for a while will be cleared up. Make sure to speak up -- it's an optimum time to review the finer details.





Libra

The impending energy fires a desire to get the word out. You might want to meet with other moms to share your tyke's exploits, send out an email, Twitter blitz, or set a record for blog posts.





Scorpio

You and your other half really should sit down to balance the joint account. Not only is it always good policy to know where you stand, but today you may find you're on more solid footing than you thought.





Sagittarius

Your little one will have a lot of social engagements to get in -- be it big, fancy tea parties to attend or house seats for the puppet show. You may have to oblige them as their chauffeur starting today.





Capricorn

Go ahead and cut to the chase with your little one. They may feel they can take on a hundred different activities, but they (and you!) have limited time and resources. Have them narrow the list and then make them happen.





Aquarius

Why should your child have all the fun? Let creativity be a part of your day today. It need not be an art project -- try out a new way to dress, form of recreation, or blog or scrapbook format. Express yourself!





Pisces

When you really stop to think about all the many things you do in a day, it's no wonder you're overwhelmed now and then. Today, you should tackle each one as it comes, and know that in the end you will handle it all brilliantly.



