Your Daily MomScope for October 12, 2023

Aries

What's the rush, mom? There's plenty of time to get everything done on your to-do list. Try to stay in the moment when you help your kiddo finish that bottle or to get that sofa cushion fort built. Such times together are precious, so savor every second.





Taurus

Resist the urge to preach to your coworkers, as it will go over as big as diaper rash. You'll get through more effectively if you let them speak first, then make your point. Leave room in the agenda for an impromptu lunch with the girls.





Gemini

It's one of those days when your spouse or partner seems to know how to do or say or buy anything. But you are the champ at information gathering, so may be able to point out something they overlooked. Using a little tact when doing so is advised.





Cancer

Your baby had better be prepared for you to spend a lot of time just hanging out in the nursery today. It's just that you really need some peace and quiet and some time alone with them. Such times are good for bonding, so enjoy them.





Leo

Hobnobbing with business types fires your creative juices -- there are so many profitable directions you could go in. But if plans are still milling in your mind when you take the tyke to the mall, they may sense your distraction and begin to fuss.



Virgo

It takes dedication to make things work, and you may have to remind your tyke of this lesson today. There's no reason they can't succeed at whatever they want, as long as they put their mind to it and work hard. It's up to you to see that they keep going.





Libra

You are going to need to call in reinforcements today if you want everyone to get along well. Even your famous skills may not be enough to resolve a squabble among coworkers. And it will work wonders when another mom helps out with your little tyke.





Scorpio

You and that kiddo of yours get along really well today. You'll make food, they will eat it. They'll dirty the dishes, you'll clean them up. Then they'll push it and try to stay up late and eat pizza until all hours, and you'll say no way!





Sagittarius

Your project will be showing good progress today, and you'll know that success is within your reach. You'll be glad for this confirmation that the conservative approach was the way to go. Why not take your tyke out for a little celebration?





Capricorn

Good thing shoulder pads are back in style. Because today, what with all those pats on the back, you will need them! Kudos from the boss especially give you hope for future progress. And any time your tyke expresses appreciation is cause for celebration.





Aquarius

Discipline is not your favorite pastime -- and even less appealing when it must be applied to yourself. Tending to tasks at hand today will feel remarkably freeing, though. Reward yourself with a time out later, just you and the other half.





Pisces

Your tyke has friends in high places. Very high places. Whenever they get in a jam, down at the playground or daycare or at school, they know they can call on you to take care of things for them. It's comforting for them and nice for you, too.



