Your Daily MomScope for November 19, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

It's time to call a halt to the spending, even if it means disappointing your tyke. It's not wise to lay out any more cash until you go over your budget and see exactly where you stand. Then you can plan for the future.





Taurus

You have been very focused on your little one and your family. Time for a little self-indulgence! Head to the salon or spa over your lunch hour, or treat yourself to the fixings for a luxurious bubble bath.





Gemini

Feel free to give in to impulse, as long as it's a positive one. A good response would be to take a gal pal out for a spontaneous lunch. A bad one would be to pick up expensive takeout for your tyke instead of whipping up something more nutritious.





Cancer

This is a good day to turn your attention to the domestic front. With all that has been going on, an improvement project may have been shelved. This would be a good day to dust it off and see if it will fly.





Leo

Back to the old grind -- but it doesn't have to stay that way. Today, give some thought to your next move. There could be someone around who will mentor you as you climb the ladder, and this would be a good day to approach them.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

Today, you may find yourself dreaming and scheming about a big trip for you and your little one. Even though it should be back to work for you, you can still check out a few deals in your spare time. Or just dream a little dream.





Libra

Why are so many people gathered around your desk or gym locker? Your kindness and generosity have earned you a lot of friends. You might have to set some limits today if you want to get any time to yourself.





Scorpio

After so much time together, you may find it's hard to let go of your little one today. But they have a big day ahead of them at daycare or Grandma's so let them get on with it while you tackle your own agenda.





Sagittarius

You may not get as much time off as you'd like, and it could be back to work for you. Do your best to clear up as much of the backlog as you can today, as responsibility is the key to a successful and productive day.





Capricorn

Today is the day when you will find that you're highly creative when it comes to communicating your interest in romance. It could be a look, a text message or a phone call. Your other half is sure to get the message.





Aquarius

Your little one has their own little quirks that you call charming but others might say are peculiarities. Help your child find that middle ground between being an individual and part of the gang today.





Pisces

Life has been pretty hectic lately. But all you and your little tyke need to do is chill out for a while with a good DVD or go for a long winter walk to find that your equilibrium is restored.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!