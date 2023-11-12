Your Daily MomScope for November 12, 2023





Aries

Your wide-angle vision is needed on this day. With so much darkness in the world, someone needs to think big -- and positive. Today, your enthusiasm can lift spirits and also help a project get off the ground.





Taurus

Today, you may have the opportunity to show what a solid contributor you are. Pitch in and give it your all with that community project or work assignment. You will gain a great deal of inner satisfaction from doing so.





Gemini

With all the hustle and bustle, your little tyke is going through some big changes. So when they pester you with lots of questions today, it's probably because they are uneasy. Your job is to reassure them so they can make sense of it all.





Cancer

Has all the gang at daycare made bigger greeting cards than your tyke? Today, you may try to measure your child's progress against others. But you'll quickly realize they're perfect just as they are.





Leo

This is a good day to deal with relationship issues. With a busy time coming, you and your other half may have been so busy that communication has suffered. You'll both be glad you took the time to open some new lines today.



Virgo

You may have to demonstrate to your kiddo the importance of learning something new. They may be trying to learn some lines for the school play or a song for a pageant. Make it clear that to succeed they must try, try again -- not cry, cry again!





Libra

The day starts out on a high note then seems to wind down quickly. Why not head to the salon for a little pampering, or take your tyke to the art gallery or museum? It will lift your spirits, as would a short walk to take in nature's wonders.





Scorpio

To make the most of this day, it's best to remain open to new ideas. So when your tyke proposes a picnic, don't dismiss it out of hand. It or some other scheme of theirs might be fun, so give it a try.





Sagittarius

This is a great day for you and your baby to meet new people. Somehow, it's those you don't know who are most open to your ideas today, and who have the most interesting opinions. Later, you should tend to a duty at home.





Capricorn

Today, not everything may be on schedule. Fortunately, you have a network of smart, sympathetic and helpful moms who will always be there for you in a pinch. It might be a good day to call in a favor.





Aquarius

There's excitement in the air for you and your little one. Wherever you go, you seem to inspire an optimistic spirit in others. Spread your message of good cheer! Your compassion may be stirred toward one of your child's friends.





Pisces

With all that you have already done to get ready for a big party -- and all that still must be done -- it would be a good idea to take a break today. You'll be much better prepared to handle all the hustle and bustle once you are rested.



