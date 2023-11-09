Your Daily MomScope for November 09, 2023





Aries

Any roadblocks you encounter today don't mean you're off track. Instead, view them as a sign you need to try to find a way around them. Tackle all problems secure in the knowledge that you are destined to find the right approach.





Taurus

Your nose will be pressed to the grindstone today, so you may not notice how much you have accomplished unless you look up! Since you managed to clear so much of the backlog away, the way looks clear to enjoy some free time with your kiddo.





Gemini

Your little one may offer to clean their room and help with the chores, but there is likely a hidden agenda. They are just trying to earn brownie points so they'll get a bigger present for the holidays. But take the help anyway!





Cancer

Someone wants to stay home and have chicken soup even though they're not sick and just play games all day. Oh wait -- it's you! You might not get to play hooky all day, but taking a little time for yourself would be a very good idea.





Leo

Your little tyke knows that the rolling over thing was a snap compared to learning how to roll with the punches. Still, if you're prepared to be adaptable today, you can have a successful day. Get a concession from your partner.



Virgo

All the hard work you've put in, past and present, will pay off today. You could be in for some praise or even a bonus. The nicest way to celebrate would be with your other half, dinner by candlelight, no kiddos allowed.





Libra

Watch out. With all the preparations going on, there may be all sorts of things your little tyke will want to play with -- but really shouldn't. There are sharp knives in the kitchen and scissors under the wrapping paper.





Scorpio

Don't get too caught up in your little one's excitement. Today, it's best to pay attention to business. The boss is in a good mood and you just might get them to sign off on something important that impacts you.





Sagittarius

A charity event provides a perfect opportunity to donate some time to a good cause -- and to bring your tyke along. There are many deserving people who will appreciate your efforts. It's never too soon to give your child a taste of philanthropy.





Capricorn

You've been thinking about that big project long enough, it's time to move from thought to action. Volunteer for a new assignment at work or raise some money for the community center. It's a great day to get the ball rolling.





Aquarius

If you feel the need to wander and daydream today, give in. 'Where am I going?' could mean 'to the kitchen to make my kiddo some cookies with sprinkles on top!' But there might be a life direction that you'll want to ponder as well.





Pisces

Your natural desire to help people is fired today. This provides you with many opportunities to step in while others are away. Go ahead and help out a coworker -- they will return the favor, and in the very near future.



